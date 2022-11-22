KNOW THE FOE: Riverview at Venice football

VENICE — The memory of what happened to Venice in 2008 is enough for John Peacock to never take a playoff game for granted again.

That year, an Indians team led by Trey Burton and Dri Archer went 11-1 in the regular season, including a 56-26 running-clock win over Charlotte.

When the Indians and Tarpons met again in the regional semifinals, Venice was dealt a season-ending 25-21 loss.

Peacock is hoping his 2022 Venice team doesn’t fall victim to the same trap when it hosts Riverview in the Region 4S-4 final, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium.

Venice defeated Riverview, 31-21, earlier this season for the district championship in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.

“We can’t look at what happened last time and think that’s what is gonna happen this time,” Peacock said. “We’ve been down that road before. We’re gonna take it one game at a time.

“Being that they’re our next opponent, they’re gonna get 100 percent of our focus.”

When Venice and Riverview met in the regular season, the Rams entered the game with a 1-4 record with losses to Seminole, Buchholz, Palmetto and Clearwater Academy International.

In the time since, Riverview has bounced back. The Rams went 2-1 to finish the regular season, qualifying for an at-large bid as the No. 7 seed in the regional playoffs.

After defeating Gulf Coast, 29-15, in the quarterfinals and then beating Sarasota a second time, 28-7, in the semifinals, Riverview is hoping to buck its recent history against Venice.

The Rams have lost 15 of their 16 games against Venice since Peacock took over as head coach, with the only win being a 24-21 regular season victory in 2020.

This season, Riverview has relied on a run-heavy offense and a tough-nosed defense to win games.

Typically, one of two players — running back DJ Johnson or receiver/cornerback Charles Lester III — create the explosive plays.

Johnson rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over the Sailors while Lester III threw and caught a touchdown pass, according to a report by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Defensively, Riverview has playmakers at every level.

Demarcus and Dont’a Abner anchor the defensive line, backed up by linebackers such as Deshaun Olave and Kyle Neighbors.

Lester III, a five-star junior cornerback, is the team’s most dangerous weapon — forcing the only interception Venice quarterback Brooks Bentley has thrown all season.

“They’re a good football team,” Peacock said. “They’re tough. They’re well-coached. Obviously, they have Lester, who they rely a lot on offensively and defensively.”

Riverview’s recent success pales when compared to Venice.

After finishing the regular season on a 4-1 run, the Indians opened the regional playoffs with a record-breaking 87-20 win over Riverdale. They followed that up this past week with a 39-0 domination of Lehigh in which five-star running back Richard Young was a non-factor.

“They’re a formidable opponent,” Peacock said of Riverview. “They’re better than their record indicates, and they’re gonna be ready to play.”

Last meeting: 31-21 Venice win on Oct. 21, 2022

Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, S Sage Youtzy, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Collin Adkins

Who’s next: If Venice defeats Riverview, it would have to await FHSAA reseeding to learn which team it will play and where it will be.

Venice’s possible opponents include: Vero Beach, Osceola, Bartram Trail, Buchholz, Lake Minneola and Lakeland.

Prediction: 42-14 Venice win