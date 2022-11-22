ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYNGF_0jKV3afv00

Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining a rival of the Seattle Mariners. The 31-year-old is drawing interest from the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners.

MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.

The Mariners acquired Haniger along with Jean Segura and Zac Curtis in a Nov. 2016 trade for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte. In five seasons with the Mariners, Haniger batted .263 with a .337 On Base Percentage and .817 OPS, averaging 21 home runs and 61 RBI per season.

Haniger will turn 32 next month. With the Mariners acquiring Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays via trade last week, Haniger's time in Seattle may be done.

If he chooses to sign with the Rangers or Angels, he'll have a chance to play his former club 12 times each year.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 sneaky MLB free agents Mariners must target

The Seattle Mariners finally did it. They snapped their long postseason drought, making the postseason in 2022. It was a dramatic moment, too, as catcher Cal Raleigh secured the spot with a walk-off home run. In the postseason, things didn’t entirely go their way. Seattle did advance out of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
899
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy