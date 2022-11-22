Read full article on original website
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation extension
(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
marijuanamoment.net
Iowa Regulators Recommend Marijuana Task Force Be Formed To Explore Federal Exemption For State’s Medical Program
An Iowa regulatory board has voted to recommend that the legislature create a legal task force to explore seeking an exemption protecting the state’s limited medical cannabis program from federal interference. At a meeting of the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board last week, activist Carl Olsen proposed the task force,...
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months
(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
cbs2iowa.com
Governor's decision to end extra SNAP benefits leaves some Iowans struggling
Governor Kim Reynolds made the decision earlier this year to end extra SNAP benefits for Iowans who receive that help. Now with inflation still being a major factor months after thousands of Iowans had those benefits cut, Iowa's News Now Statehouse reporter Skylar Tallal looks into how those Iowans are doing.
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
98.1 KHAK
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
bleedingheartland.com
Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?
Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
hamburgreporter.com
For Iowa’s deer hunters, the wait is nearly over: Shotgun deer season begins Dec. 3
Iowa’s most popular deer hunting seasons are just around the corner, when roughly 100,000 blaze orange clad hunters take to the timber and wildlife experts are forecasting another good year. “Our deer population is stable to slightly increasing statewide, so hunters should expect to see numbers similar to last...
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kiwaradio.com
A 4th Recount For A Seat In The Iowa State House
Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’
It won’t be long before empty parking spaces near the Iowa Capitol will be as hard to find as a compromise between Democrats and Republicans. The Legislature returns to Des Moines on Jan. 9, more firmly in Republican control than it was on May 24, when this year’s session ended. With their strong showing in […] The post Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gov. Reynolds appoints Charles Sinnard as District Judge
(Des Moines) Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Charles Sinnard as a district judge in Judicial Election District 5A. Sinnard, of Urbandale, Iowa, currently serves as the Dallas County Attorney and previously served as an Assistant Dallas County Attorney. Sinnard received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the Drake University Law School.
siouxlandnews.com
Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic
AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
