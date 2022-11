Detectives are looking for information from the public to solve a homicide and arson investigation in the Lake Dolloff area from Nov. 17. The case involves a trailer fire on a property in the 30800 block of Military Road South that police and fire crews responded to at around 1:30 a.m. that morning. The property, located in unincorporated King County, is just west of Lake Dolloff and is across the freeway from Steel Lake Park in Federal Way.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO