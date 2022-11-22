Read full article on original website
The Blitz: 4th Round Playoff Highlights
The 4th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state semi-finals. New Bern will host Millbrook in the 4A East Region Championship game, Wallace-Rose Hill will visit East Duplin in the 2A East Region Championship game (the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 13-12, October 21st), and Tarboro will host Rosewood in the 1A East Region Championship game.
New Bern, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
#PurpleHa23: JUCO S Tyrik McDaniel commits to ECU
East Carolina has picked up one of its top targets in the defensive backfield, landing junior college safety Tyrik McDaniel. The former Old Dominion Monarch and current Independence (Kan.) Community College standout has held an offer from ECU for a few weeks now. He officially visited this past weekend for the home finale against Houston, and announced his commitment on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
WITN
ECU baseball releases 2023 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball officially put out its schedule for the 2023 season today with 34 home dates. Tickets went on sale Wednesday. The pirates will host George Washington for three games to open the season the weekend of February 17th. They host North Carolina Friday and Saturday...
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
City of Greenville crowns chili champions
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are two new Chili Cook-Off champions in the City of Greenville. More than 40 pots lined the Greenville Fire/Rescue station as it hosted the annual Chili Cook-Off. Greenville Fire/Rescue, the Greenville Police Department and several restaurants brought their best chili to be judged. Dap House and GFR Station 5 were […]
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Beaufort County man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man. Beaufort County deputies say Daniel Coward has been located and is now back home. The Silver Alert was issued for the 51-year-old man this morning after he was last seen...
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
WNCT
Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving brings
Thanksgiving is a fun holiday but it can also be stressful for those who protect and serve. WNCT's Caitlin Richards spent some time with one of the Greenville Fire/Rescue teams to find out how they celebrate and serve on the holiday. Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving …. Thanksgiving is...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
ourstate.com
A Legendary Peanut Butter Pie in Rocky Mount
A man once put a $10,000 check on the counter of Lucille George’s Carolina Café — or so one version of the story goes — in an attempt to buy her peanut butter pie recipe. Countless others tried, too. But Mrs. George always chuckled and waved them off. “I’m not going to give [the recipe] away,” she told the Rocky Mount Telegram when she closed the community institution in 1987 after 45 years of business. “I’m going to carry it with me.”
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Alan Phelps Sr.
Nearing the end of his working days, Creswell native Alan Phelps Sr., reminisces fondly about a life lived as a serviceman, successful business owner and most recently a pilot. The son of Dalton and Frances Phelps, Alan grew up with a fascination with airplanes and a knack for building and...
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
WNCT
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall
Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
