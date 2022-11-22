Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum
Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics. Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well. The Intersection...
thebusinesstimes.com
Mama Ree’s brings fare — and redevelopment — to North Avenue location
A restaurant serving pizza and beer along with other fare has opened in Grand Junction. Mama Ree’s Pizza & Brewhouse is located at 644 North Ave. in a renovated space that previously housed the REI Co-op. “When given the opportunity to create this amazing experience for our community, we...
highcountryshopper.com
Tru-Vu Drive-In – Back to the Future
A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
25 Things Grand Junction Colorado Loves About Winter
The first day of winter in 2022 will arrive on December 21st. Colorado is expected to head into a cold and snowy season according to weather reference guides such as the Farmer's Almanac. While other states may dread the cold and the snow, Colorado can't wait to enjoy the ski...
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
gjcity.org
City of Grand Junction Begins Waterline Replacement
The city will begin waterline replacements on Monday, November 28, 2022, between 15th and 21st Streets and Hall and Bunting Avenues. The project will include replacement of approximately 7,500 linear feet of existing water main pipe with new polyvinyl chloride or PVC water main pipe. The existing 6-inch cast iron waterline is being replaced due to its age having been installed in 1960, and its susceptibility to breaks. Upgrading this waterline to PVC pipe will improve water quality, pressure, and flows for city residential customers.
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Western Colorado's Liberty Cap
How does being able to look up at the Colorado National Monument from your pool sound? What about living steps away from the Liberty Cap trailhead? Look no further than 2095 S Broadway in the Redlands. This 3-acre property includes a pool and a hot tub in the backyard. Come take a look inside.
nbc11news.com
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
nbc11news.com
Spotty mountain snow possible Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Thanksgiving week. The holiday is just two days away. Thanksgiving may start with some clouds, but the clouds will clear the day will brighten. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Morning low will be in the high teens to low 20s. Snow can fall for at least part of the day from around Vail and Aspen to Denver, and much of Southeastern Colorado from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to the Plains will be blustery and cold.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 24
Two Carbondale residents died as a result of a Cattle Creek Road single-car crash on Friday, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. A news release identifies the deceased as Lana Jeffryes, 56, and Amanda Toft-David, 40. The coroner’s office was dispatched to the 6.5-mile marker of Cattle Creek...
nbc11news.com
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
nbc11news.com
Man arrested in connection to North Avenue stabbing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a man allegedly responsible for a stabbing on North Avenue over the weekend. Joseph McMillan, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder and assault. The GJPD states that it...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Crash victims identified in double-fatality wreck that occurred outside Carbondale last week
Spend the Night in Grand Junction’s St. Regis Loft Airbnb
Looking for a great vacation rental near downtown Grand Junction? Sure we have plenty of great hotels, but the Grand Valley is also loaded with some really cool Airbnb rentals. Today we are headed to downtown Grand Junction to take a look at the St. Regis Loft Airbnb, located inside...
nbc11news.com
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!. Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.
The Gift Cards Grand Junction Would Love to Receive From Local Stores
Holiday shopping can quickly become expensive holiday shipping. If you live in Colorado and have family in the midwest or on the east coast, sending home holiday gifts can add up quickly. This gave rise to the holiday gift card years ago. $10, $15, or $25 increments of credit to...
