When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.

7 DAYS AGO