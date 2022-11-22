Read full article on original website
How Long Do Sump Pumps Last?
To myself and my neighbors in arid California, people with enough rainfall and a high enough water table to need a sump pump seem fortunate. My friend who lives in the Detroit area would disagree. His sump pump stopped working while the family was out of town, and they returned...
How To Drain an RV Water Heater
Leaving water in your RV water heater long-term can damage the unit. It can also be dangerous to your health, because stagnant water can develop harmful bacteria and foul odors. If your tank will be sitting for more than two weeks, it’s best to completely drain it until it’s time...
How to Care for Spider Plants
Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Close Off Vents to Save Money in the Winter
With winter coming, many folks are thinking about energy costs. Most residential heating fuels are more expensive than ever before, and that’s one reason it makes sense to lower your monthly heating bill as much as reasonably possible. There are lots of ideas floating around on how to do this, and one of the most popular is closing heating vents in unused rooms.
How To Test Sump Pumps
Sump pumps are low-profile home protection heroes. They may not be as costly as a furnace or used as often as a refrigerator, but they’re an essential part of keeping your home safe and dry. As such, the sump pump should be part of your regular home inspection ritual.
Flat Roof Repair and Maintenance
A flat roof is the easiest type to build and offers perks you don’t get with a sloping roof. For one, it’s a potential garden area. It also gives you a place to put your lawn chairs, hang out in the sun and gather with friends. And it’s easy to walk on, simplifying maintenance and repair.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
The four houseplants that will banish mould and condensation from your home
There are four house plants which help combat mould growth in the home, according to experts, who claim they work as nature's dehumidifiers. Snake plants, peace lilies, English ivy and palms all help to suck moisture from the air which makes for a less desirable habitat for mould. Experts at...
How Much Does It Cost To Hire an Electrician vs. DIY?
There’s an old expression attributed to Benjamin Franklin: “Time is money.” That phrase carries a lot of weight when trying to decide if you should hire a contractor for electrical work or perform it yourself. Electrical contractors know how precious time is. They have a business to...
How To Clean a Pool Filter Cartridge
In most parts of the U.S., winter means the end of outdoor pool enjoyment. Proper pool winterization involves testing and balancing pool chemicals. You’ll also need to clean your filters as part of periodic winter maintenance. There are three main types of pool filtration systems: sand, dichotomous earth (DE)...
Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack
A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
iheart.com
Still time to plant trees!
My youngest son still has a few trees to plant from the October tranche we purchased, so, better late than never! We'll be outside in his backyard planting a variety of trees, but some have asked, "Isn't it too late to plant trees right now?" The short answer is, "no."
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need
When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
thespruce.com
Why Is My Toilet Gurgling?
The toilet is one of the most frequently used plumbing fixtures in the home, so when problems occur, it's important to quickly investigate the issue to determine what could be causing the toilet to sound odd or function incorrectly. If the situation is left unresolved, it could lead to more serious problems, like leaking drain lines, water damage, and mold or mildew growth.
BHG
How and When to Prune Apple Trees
When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.
How To Shock a Pool
My husband and I dread closing up our pool for the winter. Not because it’s particularly complicated, but because it signals the end of those relaxing, carefree summer days. And while cold temperatures might be a shock to our systems, it turns out a shock is just what a pool needs before winter. Shocking a pool is a routine part of pool care and essential to pool winterization if you’re closing it down for the season.
Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation
Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
A Guide To Pipe Fittings and How To Use Them
I doubt there’s a DIY plumber out there who hasn’t experienced the frustration making multiple trips to the hardware store to complete a repair. I know I have. Putting together a network of pipes of different diameters and materials can be like assembling a puzzle. Sometimes you don’t know exactly which fitting to buy until you reach the part of the puzzle where you need it.
