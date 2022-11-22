Robert Downey Jr Is Unrecognizable Without Hair & People Are Comparing Him To Jeff Bezos

Many actors are forced to change their looks for new roles, but one star's new haircut is making him unrecognizable to a lot of people.

Robert Downey Jr sported a bald head at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, and many fans online say they had to do a double take when they saw the Iron Man actor because they thought he was Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

One Twitter video in particular is getting a lot of attention.

The video is captioned, "not gonna lie I thought Robert Downey Jr. was Jeff Bezos for a second."

With more than 124,000 views, a lot of people seem to agree.

If you're wondering why the actor has a shaved head, he shared that information a few weeks ago on Instagram.

In the video, Downey asks his kids to shave his head so he doesn't have to wear a bald cap for his new role in The Sympathizer.

The Sherlock Holmes star's transformation is now getting a lot of reaction online, with the majority of people comparing him to Bezos, as well as other actors.

Another Twitter user echoed that statement.

Another person chimed in, saying they agree with the comparison.

Others seem to think Downey's new appearance makes him look more like actor Stanley Tucci.

One person tweeted saying Downey looks like the DC Comics supervillain Lex Luthor.

Another interesting comparison was made by someone saying he looks like a "Walter White version of Howie Mandel."

Others aren't making comparisons and just expressing shock at Downey's new look.

According to Deadline, The Sympathizer is a new drama series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

It's about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his exile in the U.S.

The series is currently in production, and Downey is both co-starring in the series and producing it.