How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
As the switch to electric vehicles shifts from dream to reality, the transportation industry is being shaken to its core
The shift to battery-power is becoming a reality, and it's triggering shakeups everywhere from electric vehicles to flying taxis.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida
After Hurricane Ian, an unexpected inferno of EVs. What's going on?
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
US News and World Report
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
governing.com
The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories
Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
electrek.co
The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
ZDNet
LG Chem to spend $3.2 billion on cathode plant in the US for EV batteries
LG Chem, the parent company of electric vehicle (EV) battery maker LG Energy Solution, said on Tuesday that it will spend $3.2 billion to build a cathode manufacturing plant in Tennessee. The plant at Clarksville is aimed to have, by 2027, a yearly output of 120,000 tones of cathode, arguably...
How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)?
Here's a look at the proper steps and safety concerns you need to know when attempting to jump start an electric vehicle (EV). The post How Do You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle (EV)? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Driving Electric Cars Produces Little Carbon. Making the Batteries Produces a Lot.
Electric cars sales are up 66 percent this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" and, "There's no turning back." To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have moved to ban...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
electrek.co
Tesla Megapack project becomes Europe’s biggest battery
A new Tesla Megapack project has become Europe’s biggest battery system capable of backing up power to around 300,000 UK homes for two hours. Megapack has quickly emerged as the leading battery system for large utility-scale energy storage systems. It helped Tesla’s energy division accelerate storage deployment, and the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
