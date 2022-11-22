ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

One of the major promises of the electric car is the fact that it’ll save you money, at least when it comes to fuel costs. That’s true more than ever with the rise of gasoline prices in recent times, making it pretty easy to spend $100 or more on a tank, depending on your car model. But perhaps one of the major misconceptions with electric cars is the fact that they’re not free. That’s right, you’ll still have to pay to charge your car.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
US News and World Report

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

The first question most electric car shoppers ask when they're considering an EV is, "How far can I drive?" Certainly, in the top five questions, though, is "How long do electric car batteries last?" It's an important question, as an electric vehicle's battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV.
governing.com

The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
electrek.co

The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
The Next Web

Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables

Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
electrek.co

Tesla Megapack project becomes Europe’s biggest battery

A new Tesla Megapack project has become Europe’s biggest battery system capable of backing up power to around 300,000 UK homes for two hours. Megapack has quickly emerged as the leading battery system for large utility-scale energy storage systems. It helped Tesla’s energy division accelerate storage deployment, and the...
globalspec.com

The range of electric vs gas-powered cars

While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
