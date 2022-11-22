Read full article on original website
NJ Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Protecting NJ Transgender Residents
Gov. Murphy signs order protecting transgender residents in NJ.Photo by(Liudmila Chernetska/iStock) A new ordinance under NJ governor Phil Murphy will protect name-change records from the public. Murphy said the action is intended to protect the rights of New Jersey’s transgender residents.
Immigrant rights groups ‘frustrated’ after N.J. lawmakers postpone vote on temporary workers’ bill of rights
To New Jersey residents like Steven Mercado, temporary work agencies have long taken advantage of temporary workers. Originally from Colombia, Mercado is an immigrant and a community leader in Elizabeth. He’s helped advocate for immigrant communities in New Jersey by pushing for legislation known as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Paid Menstrual Leave Coming to New Jersey
Women may no longer need to suffer in silence.(@S-S-S/iStock) Paid menstrual leave in New Jersey has turned a lot of heads over the past few months. Officially recognized in Australia, parts of Asia, and Europe, New Jersey is officially introducing legislation to make that time of the month a little more bearable for women who suffer.
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country
New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
POLITICO
We aren't done counting 2022 midterm votes yet, but some people are already making moves for 2024 contests in Congress.
Loop, there it is: It's felt for a while now that congressional campaign mode never really toggles off, but the phenomenon is getting more pronounced. We're not even completely finished with 2022 (Alaska tabulates its stateside results today with ranked-choice voting, and the Georgia runoffs are in a couple weeks, for example), but some are already planning moves for the next election.
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Gov. Phil Murphy extends deadline for N.J. anchor property tax relief program
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is extending the deadline for the state's anchor property tax relief program. The new deadline is the end of January.And some renters are now eligible for the program who weren't before. You do have to meet income restrictions.If you want to see if you're eligible, you can call the state taxation office at 1-888-238–1233
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
NJ Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill
NJ approves bill to restrict gun ownership.Photo by(Rawpixel/iStock) New Jersey Assembly voted in favor of the Concealed Carry Restriction Bill. The bill was introduced a little over a month ago and was considered controversial from the start.
New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
Wild turkeys, once endangered, terrorize some N.J. neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
Gov. Murphy signs executive order addressing the teacher shortage
Governor Phil Murphy has signed an executive order creating a new task force intended to help address the state’s school staff shortages, in wake of a nationwide survey by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), a branch of the U.S. Education Department. The new task force would fall...
Federal probe of Menendez includes senator’s wife, WSJ reports
It’s not just U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, but also his wife who’s under scrutiny by federal prosecutors to determine whether she improperly received gifts or services from people who sought political favors from her husband. According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York sent subpoenas to associates of Menendez’s wife, Nadine Arslanian, whom he married in 2020.
Chris Christie is making his move for the White House. Job one is attacking Donald Trump.
A year ago, Chris Christie wouldn’t even call former President Donald Trump out by name when he warned an audience at the Ronald Regan Library not to let “a few zealots” control the Republican Party. Now, there’s no holding back for the former New Jersey governor with...
