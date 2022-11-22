ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 7

Judy Perri
3d ago

It’s sad that it took the threat of money being withheld for this to happen All Murphy cares about is keeping band misusing money that is not his

Reply
10
pupster
3d ago

Arrest and prosecute including the killer Murphy who has failed our Veterans and Seniors. Should of been years ago

Reply(1)
7
patricia Folwell
3d ago

I hope the R.N.they fired also lost her nursing license,that person should never be allowed to care for people again !!!!

Reply
2
Related
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
njurbannews.com

NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
roi-nj.com

2 nurses from N.J. make national 20 Under 40 list

Rebecca Basso of the Valley Health System and Gregory Zanone of Atlantic Health System have been named 20 Under 40 honorees by the Emergency Nurses Association. Basso is the director of the emergency department and emergency services for the Valley Hospital. Zanone is a flight nurse. The two were highlighted...
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Delaware Water Gap tourism gave $235M boost to Pa. and N.J. communities in 2021, study finds

Millions of dollars flowed through the Delaware Water Gap in 2021. A report release this fall by the National Parks Conservation Association studying the financial impacts of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area found the park and its 4.3 million visitors generated $235 million in revenue for businesses in Northampton, Monroe and Pike counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Sussex counties in New Jersey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,009 COVID cases, 14 deaths. Transmission rate remains flat before Thanksgiving.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,009 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as the transmission rate remains flat the day before Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89 as of Wednesday, the same rate it has been for three consecutive days. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
ALABAMA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
newsfromthestates.com

Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites

The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy