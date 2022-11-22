ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round.

