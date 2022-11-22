Read full article on original website
Related
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round.
Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland
It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup
Comments / 0