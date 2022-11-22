Read full article on original website
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark
Australia 1, Tunisia 0
Tunisia00—0 First Half_1, Australia, Duke, 23rd minute. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Tunisia, Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen. Yellow Cards_Laidouni, Tunisia, 26th; Abdi, Tunisia, 64th; Sassi, Tunisia, 90th+3. Referee_Daniel Siebert. Assistant Referees_Rafael Foltyn, Jan Seidel, Bastian Dankert. 4th Official_Said Martinez. A_41,823.
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
Poland11—2 First Half_1, Poland, Zielinski, (Lewandowski), 39th minute. Second Half_2, Poland, Lewandowski, 82nd. Goalies_Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Mohammed Alyami, Nawaf Alaqidi; Poland, Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Grabara, Lukasz Skorupski. Yellow Cards_Kiwior, Poland, 15th; Cash, Poland, 16th; Milik, Poland, 19th; Almalki, Saudi Arabia, 20th; Al Amri, Saudi Arabia, 45th+4. Referee_Wilton Pereira...
Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup start clouded by a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home, Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage. But first, Team Melli faces the United States. Iran defeated Wales 2-0...
World Cup mystery solved: Why soccer players dive, as told by the master of the 'dark arts'
DOHA, Qatar — Alejandro Moreno has been labeled a “cheater” and a stain on soccer. He, like hundreds of other players who tend to fling themselves to the ground, has been branded a “diver” and a “flopper,” and had expletives hurled his way. He could preach for hours about why the criticism reeks of double standards, and at times racial bias, but we’ll get to that — for now, class is in session.
