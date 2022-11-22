Read full article on original website
Related
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen gives out Thanksgiving meals as many struggle with food insecurity
Volunteers across New Jersey spent part of their Thanksgiving lending a hand to help feed the hungry.
Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to thousands of critically ill folks and their families in Greater Philadelphia
Dozens of people in white aprons formed production lines along large steel tables. They quickly filled reusable bags with turkey legs, gravy, green beans, salad, cranberry sauce, stuffing, apple pie, and more. Volunteers put together and delivered about 900 bags, containing all the elements of a Thanksgiving dinner, to people...
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen serves up Thanksgiving dinner for those in need
Around 100 people were at the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, also known as TASK, to sit down with a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal.
Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy
Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
Delaware homeless shelter gets $1.25 million boost from Bezos fund
The nonprofit Family Promise of Northern New Castle County will be able to house an additional 40 to 50 families per year after receiving a $1.25 million grant from the Bezos Day One Families Fund. Family Promise has been helping diverse communities since 2010 to address the root causes of...
Viral "Terrible sandwich" mom, son using new found fame to fight childhood hunger
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – A 9-year-old from Ardmore is thankful for social media. An older family video that just went viral is now helping to feed families in need.Special delivery for 4th grader Abe Ndege and his mom, Ricki Weisberg.This was just weeks after a video of Abe on the first day of school hit TikTok. As he was leaving the school bus, he said to his mom in all honesty, "Mommy? Terrible sandwich by the way."Honest Abe's sandwich bashing quickly went viral with more than 50 million views around the world."It makes me feel surprised and think 'Oh, oh!...
The lesson she took from Sandy? Make her bayside restaurant mobile.
As November winds down, all that can be heard on the cold bay in Union Beach is the shrill calls of ravens mixed with the squawks of seagulls. But mostly utter silence. Now that the fall has settled in, you wouldn’t even know the empty pavilion is where the popular eatery, JakeaBob’s Bay, is based.
Medical Report: More bad news for sugary beverages
A new study involving 900,000 people has found a link between drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day and the risk of developing obesity-related cancers. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
‘You can change your life’: North Philly e-waste recycler employs and supports people coming home from prison
The aisles and shelves in the warehouse at PAR-Recycle Works in North Philadelphia are covered in discarded electronic devices. There are old computers, printers, routers, charging cables, and more. While this stuff may seem like junk to many, to the people employed at Recycle Works, it represents something bigger —...
wilmingtonde.gov
City of Wilmington’s Annual Toy Drive Will Brighten the Holidays for Hundreds of City Children
December 6 is the deadline for families to register. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to announce the launch of the Mayor’s Annual Toy Drive. Each year, the holidays are made brighter for hundreds of children and their families throughout the City who will receive new toys. Wilmington partners with over 15 nonprofit agencies to identify families in need.
Lima News
Immigrants, refugees in Philadelphia get first taste of Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA — Abdullah Amarkhail left everything behind in his home country of Afghanistan — his family, his friends, his career. “Even my hope,” the 31-year-old said. For six months, he’s been living in South Philadelphia, helped by HIAS Pennsylvania, a nonprofit that provides legal and social services...
Trentonian
Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey
TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
Contractor working on 2 school projects hit with $40K in fines for not paying back wages, officials say
A Perth Amboy-based construction company working on two school construction jobs in Rahway was assessed over $40,000 in fines and penalties after it was cited for several wage violations, officials said. Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor’s Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance delivered stop work...
fox29.com
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
Thanksgiving could worsen already bad respiratory virus season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Health officials fear Thanksgiving gatherings could cause a surge of respiratory viruses that are already circulating widely now. The flu is especially bad in many regions of the country, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.Doctors say it's important to be up to date on vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu, but a majority of Americans are not. If you're not feeling well, regardless of vaccine status, you're being recommended to stay home.Just in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, respiratory illnesses are increasing, especially the flu."The best way to save lives this holiday season is to ensure all Americans, particularly...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | After 40 years leading Thanksgiving giveaway, Stormin' Norman Oliver passes the turkey torch
Up to 100,000 people - many of them senior citizens and families in need - have been fed a Thanksgiving dinner over four decades of the Stormin' Norman Oliver Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Tuesday's visit to about a dozen senior high-rises was the last one led by the former City Council...
Influential group of Black artists from around Princeton take spotlight at N.J. exhibit
Judith K. Brodsky and Rhinold Ponder are both accomplished artists and activists, and as co-curators of a current exhibition at the Princeton Council of Arts, they had to take on a new role, that of detectives. Among her other accomplishments, Brodsky is the founding director of the Rutgers Center for...
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
westphillylocal.com
What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving + SEPTA holiday service
ACME Markets (40th and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mariposa Food Co-op (49th and Baltimore): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoprite of Parkside (1575 N. 52nd St.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Supreme “Shop-n-Bag” (43rd and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fresh Grocer (56th and...
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0