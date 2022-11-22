ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

WHYY

Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy

Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Viral "Terrible sandwich" mom, son using new found fame to fight childhood hunger

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – A 9-year-old from Ardmore is thankful for social media. An older family video that just went viral is now helping to feed families in need.Special delivery for 4th grader Abe Ndege and his mom, Ricki Weisberg.This was just weeks after a video of Abe on the first day of school hit TikTok. As he was leaving the school bus, he said to his mom in all honesty, "Mommy? Terrible sandwich by the way."Honest Abe's sandwich bashing quickly went viral with more than 50 million views around the world."It makes me feel surprised and think 'Oh, oh!...
ARDMORE, PA
wilmingtonde.gov

City of Wilmington’s Annual Toy Drive Will Brighten the Holidays for Hundreds of City Children

December 6 is the deadline for families to register. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to announce the launch of the Mayor’s Annual Toy Drive. Each year, the holidays are made brighter for hundreds of children and their families throughout the City who will receive new toys. Wilmington partners with over 15 nonprofit agencies to identify families in need.
WILMINGTON, DE
Lima News

Immigrants, refugees in Philadelphia get first taste of Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA — Abdullah Amarkhail left everything behind in his home country of Afghanistan — his family, his friends, his career. “Even my hope,” the 31-year-old said. For six months, he’s been living in South Philadelphia, helped by HIAS Pennsylvania, a nonprofit that provides legal and social services...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey

TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
TRENTON, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton

After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving could worsen already bad respiratory virus season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Health officials fear Thanksgiving gatherings could cause a surge of respiratory viruses that are already circulating widely now. The flu is especially bad in many regions of the country, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.Doctors say it's important to be up to date on vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu, but a majority of Americans are not. If you're not feeling well, regardless of vaccine status, you're being recommended to stay home.Just in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, respiratory illnesses are increasing, especially the flu."The best way to save lives this holiday season is to ensure all Americans, particularly...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
