Hoboken, NJ

Wallpaper*

Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waldina.com

Happy 78th Birthday Candy Darling

Today is the 78th birthday of Warhol Superstar Candy Darling. There is some speculation on her birth year, but no speculation on how fabulous she was. You absolutely must watch Women in Revolt. It is brilliant in it’s simplicity, it’s naive composition, and it’s ground-breaking subject matter. Candy only lived 29 years, but had an ongoing cultural impact by inspiring songs by The Velvet Underground, Lou Reed, The Kinks, and The Smiths. That is so impressive. The world is a better place because Candy was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS News

New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels

A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Village Voice

Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died

This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Own Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller's former love nest for $3M

Marilyn Monroe and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller’s former home near Sutton Place has quietly hit the market for $3.05 million — down from its $3.75 million asking price in May. The three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom condo is at 444 E. 57th St., a fabulous 14-story building that dates to...
MANHATTAN, NY
amny.com

Sir Elton John kicks off holiday season at Saks Fifth Avenue window unveiling and light show

Sir Elton John helped put a start to the holiday season at Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night. On Nov. 22, Saks celebrated the launch of its 2022 holiday campaign and an integrated partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. The campaign officially kicked off with the Saks light show and window unveiling at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship, highlighted by a performance by John of his hit song “Your Song” right on Fifth Avenue itself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY'S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City, Bayonne municipal projects earn top awards

Open space developments in Bayonne and Jersey City have each earned a Municipal Project of the Year award from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers, the cities announced. In Jersey City, the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza was recognized after the city’s Department of Infrastructure and the Division of Engineering...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

