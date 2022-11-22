Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Live Cat Packed in Suitcase Sets Off Alarms With TSA Agents at JFK in NY: Orange Fur Poking Out of Checked-LuggageBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
Deals, give-a-ways and glamour bring families flocking to American Dream on Black Friday
When Tara Gamble of Weehawken woke up at 4:30 a.m. to get to American Dream, the retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, to wait in line for the 7 a.m. Black Friday opening, she bought her daughter, husband, brother, mother and stepfather. “The family that shops together, stays together,”...
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
waldina.com
Happy 78th Birthday Candy Darling
Today is the 78th birthday of Warhol Superstar Candy Darling. There is some speculation on her birth year, but no speculation on how fabulous she was. You absolutely must watch Women in Revolt. It is brilliant in it’s simplicity, it’s naive composition, and it’s ground-breaking subject matter. Candy only lived 29 years, but had an ongoing cultural impact by inspiring songs by The Velvet Underground, Lou Reed, The Kinks, and The Smiths. That is so impressive. The world is a better place because Candy was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
Influential group of Black artists from around Princeton take spotlight at N.J. exhibit
Judith K. Brodsky and Rhinold Ponder are both accomplished artists and activists, and as co-curators of a current exhibition at the Princeton Council of Arts, they had to take on a new role, that of detectives. Among her other accomplishments, Brodsky is the founding director of the Rutgers Center for...
cohaitungchi.com
BEST Things to do in NYC at Christmas (New York Christmas Trip Itinerary)
Looking for the best things to do in NYC at Christmas? We’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a list of New York holiday experiences that will add a bit of magic to your trip to NYC in December!. Sometimes a song puts an image of a place...
Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
In Secaucus, TVs a hot-ticket item, but Black Friday isn’t what it used to be
Black Friday is known for long lines and chaotic rushes for discounted merchandise as post-Thanksgiving Day shoppers chase after the lowest prices. But in the age of online shopping, numerous pre-Black Friday sales and nagging inflation, stores in Secaucus were relatively calm on the unofficial first day of the holiday shopping season.
nj1015.com
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
WATCH: At this N.J. farm, Christmas trees come in all colors
Editor’s note: A version of this story was originally published in 2016. You might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm is throwing a few extra colors into the mix. The White Township farm is again painting a portion of their live trees for...
Village Voice
Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died
This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
The lesson she took from Sandy? Make her bayside restaurant mobile.
As November winds down, all that can be heard on the cold bay in Union Beach is the shrill calls of ravens mixed with the squawks of seagulls. But mostly utter silence. Now that the fall has settled in, you wouldn’t even know the empty pavilion is where the popular eatery, JakeaBob’s Bay, is based.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Own Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller’s former love nest for $3M
Marilyn Monroe and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller’s former home near Sutton Place has quietly hit the market for $3.05 million — down from its $3.75 million asking price in May. The three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom condo is at 444 E. 57th St., a fabulous 14-story building that dates to...
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
amny.com
Sir Elton John kicks off holiday season at Saks Fifth Avenue window unveiling and light show
Sir Elton John helped put a start to the holiday season at Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night. On Nov. 22, Saks celebrated the launch of its 2022 holiday campaign and an integrated partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. The campaign officially kicked off with the Saks light show and window unveiling at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Flagship, highlighted by a performance by John of his hit song “Your Song” right on Fifth Avenue itself.
paramuspost.com
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
Jersey City, Bayonne municipal projects earn top awards
Open space developments in Bayonne and Jersey City have each earned a Municipal Project of the Year award from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers, the cities announced. In Jersey City, the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza was recognized after the city’s Department of Infrastructure and the Division of Engineering...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
