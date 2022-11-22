As Colorado policymakers mull changes to red flag, other states offer lessons, experiences

Read full article on original website
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Colorado River Compact now 100 years old
Seven states signed the historic Colorado River Compact a century ago this week. The Compact provided a framework for fair sharing of the then-estimated 17.5 million annual acre-feet of water flowing past Lee Ferry, Nevada, located between Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the Grand Canyon. The agreement has been...
Washington AG: Supreme Court should allow capital gains collection before ruling on tax
(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson fired back at plaintiffs’ motion objecting to his office’s request to allow collection of a new capital gains income tax that has been ruled unconstitutional. The question of the tax’s constitutionality is likely to be decided by the state Supreme Court next year. Ferguson’s response to the Nov. 16 brief against his office’s stay motion is the latest filing in a back-and-forth between the two sides in the case. The attorney general filed a motion...
Why Don’t Restrictions on Guns Cover the Police?
In January 2013, responding to the Sandy Hook massacre, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed firearms restrictions through the state Legislature that were touted as the nation’s toughest. But an omission soon caused alarm. Harried lawmakers had failed to exempt police from a measure that limited magazine capacity. The press treated this as an embarrassing gaffe and the Cuomo administration immediately moved to carve out a magazine exemption for active-duty and retired police, while arguing that a law already on the books made such tweaks redundant. The more carve-outs for cops, it seemed, the better.
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Judge blocks New York limits on carrying guns on private property
(Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked New York from restricting the carrying of guns on private property under a Democratic-backed law adopted following the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling that struck down the state's strict gun permitting regime. Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge John Sinatra in Buffalo struck...
We aren't done counting 2022 midterm votes yet, but some people are already making moves for 2024 contests in Congress.
Loop, there it is: It's felt for a while now that congressional campaign mode never really toggles off, but the phenomenon is getting more pronounced. We're not even completely finished with 2022 (Alaska tabulates its stateside results today with ranked-choice voting, and the Georgia runoffs are in a couple weeks, for example), but some are already planning moves for the next election.
New York governor signs first-of-its-kind law cracking down on bitcoin mining — here's everything that's in it
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Tuesday banning certain bitcoin mining operations that run on carbon-based power sources. For the next two years, unless a proof-of-work mining company uses 100% renewable energy, it will not be allowed to expand or renew permits, and new entrants will not be allowed to come online.
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
Republican House majority climbs to 220 with win in California
Republicans’ House majority in the next Congress climbed to 220 on Tuesday, when Republican Kevin Kiley defeated his Democratic opponent, Kermit Jones, in the tight race for California’s 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Kiley on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after voters headed to...
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Eco regulations force massive coal plant to shut down, sparking community uproar
A major utility company announced plans to close a coal-fired power plant in eastern Texas, sparking an uproar in the local community over the potential negative economic impact.
Massachusetts wind power project 'no longer viable' without contract adjustments, says developer
The developer for a major offshore wind project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to pause review of the contract for one month, saying that global price hikes, inflation and supply chain shortages are disrupting the plan. The Commonwealth Wind project, which would supply 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power...
Illinois at heart of railroad labor dispute with all seven Class 1 railroads
(The Center Square) – A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, sparking the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Rail Workers United said in a statement Monday thousands of railroad workers have not had a raise in three years and have continued to “hold out for what...
Judge allows recount to continue in NH House race decided by 1 vote
CONCORD, N.H. - A New Hampshire judge declined Tuesday to stop the secretary of state from reviewing a recount that helped edge the 400-member House closer to an even split. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but the final balance of power has yet to be determined pending recounts. In Manchester's Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes. A recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote, but Secretary of State David Scanlan later said the recount would continue this week because there was...
The best liberal places to live in America
A vibrant city setting, where the streets are highly walkable, homes are on the smaller side, and a diversity of ethnicities and races can be found throughout the community: This is the type of place where liberals prefer to live, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center study. Almost half of liberals prefer city living, with around two in 10 preferring suburban life.
Mary Peltola's win in Alaska may reignite conservative election anger
Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who in September was sworn in as the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, has won a full-time term to that seat, NBC News projects. Peltola prevailed in a three-way race against two Republicans, former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and businessman Nick Begich. Her victory comes a little over two months after Peltola won a special election to fill out the term of Rep. Don Young, the Republican who had held the state’s sole congressional seat for 50 years when he died in March.
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
The Biden administration on Wednesday banned the biggest sugar producer in the world from exporting to the United States over allegations of using forced labor during its production.
Texas Supreme Court orders Harris County to include more than 2,000 late-cast ballots in certified election results
The Texas Supreme Court ordered Harris County to include in its certified election results 2,073 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
What 2022 tells us about the 2024 electoral map
THE NARROW PATH — Iowa, Florida, and Ohio are gone. Minnesota is fool’s gold for Republicans. Texas remains out of reach for Democrats. These are some of the early signs from the midterm election results, which provide some clues about the outline of the presidential battleground map in 2024.
