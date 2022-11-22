Read full article on original website
The ‘Ghosts’ Cast Previews Their Magical, Hallmark-Inspired Holiday Episode
You aren’t the only one who loves Hallmark Christmas movies! As we’ll see when CBS’ Ghosts decks the halls on December 15 in a festive two-parter, Sam (Rose McIver) is also a fan. She wants to play merry matchmaker when her sister-in-law Bela (Punam Patel) brings her hopelessly devoted platonic pal Eric (Andrew Leeds) to haunted Woodstone Mansion for the holidays.
Spencer Grammer Gushes Over Working With Dad Kelsey In Holiday Movie: He’s ‘Such A Great Influence’ (Exclusive)
Spencer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer are teaming up for their first true onscreen collaboration in Lifetime’s The 12 Days of Christmas Eve. Spencer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the holiday film, and she said it’s just the “beginning of many other projects down the line” for her and her father.
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
A Prince and Dog Trainer Find Love in 'A Royal Corgi Christmas'
You can't have a marathon of holiday movies without one revolving around a royal family. Many times, it's a prince hiding out in America as a regular Joe who falls for a regular Jill and has to reveal his royal heritage to her. But this year's royal fare is a little different—including a cute canine!
Irene Cara death: Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to ‘Flashdance’ singer
Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to Oscar-winning singer Irene Caras on Saturday, whose death was announced by her publicist late Friday. Cara, 63, whose real name was Irene Escalera, died at her Florida home. It was unclear when she died and at what residence. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she bought a home in Largo in 2014. She also had an address in New Port Richey, where her music company, Caramel Productions, is based, the newspaper reported.
‘Krapopolis’: Creator Dan Harmon Talks Deconstructing Politics & ‘Community’ (VIDEO)
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is the king of cartoons for the current generation of adult animation, and now he’s getting ready to premiere his latest offering Krapopolis on the highly coveted Animation Domination block on Fox. In an interview with TV Insider, Harmon sat with Damian Holbrook...
12 Reasons "Wakanda Forever" Star Angela Bassett, AKA Queen Ramonda, DESERVES An Oscar Nomination
Mark my unnecessary "BuzzFeed speak." Angela Bassett will absolutely make history as the first MCU actor to win an Academy Award for her incredible performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in December 2022
Looking for something to stream this holiday season? Hulu has you covered with a hefty December lineup of original and network programming. Among the original titles to look out for are Darby and the Dead, Back in the Groove with Taye Diggs, and the film It’s a Wonderful Binge along with others. If you’re in the mood for a gory movie marathon, five Final Destination films will be available for your viewing pleasure. If that’s not quite your speed, try FX‘s Kindred, a new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s famed novel.
‘SEAL Team’ Boss on Seeing Max Thieriot Again & Why No One Died in Season 6 Finale
SEAL Team ended its sixth season, leaving us wondering where Bravo goes from here, considering that the entire team — and other SEALs — spoke up as Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) faced command after going public with his TBI. But we have more burning questions for a potential...
Mariah Carey's twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance
Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair. Carey closed out the annual event with a performance of her iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" and she was joined by some special guests.
Get Cozy! ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Her Dreamy Home Decor Line
There are so many things to be grateful for this year and one of them is that JoAnna Garcia Swisher is set to be everywhere on our screens very soon. Not only does the delightful actress have Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias in the can, she’s also featured in AMC+’s upcoming holiday feature Christmas with the Campbells (written by Vince Vaughn and A Christmas Story‘s Peter Billingsley), hosting Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love and building out her home-decor line for HSN.
Netflix Reveals First Look Images From Upcoming ‘Luther’ Film (PHOTOS)
Idris Elba‘s DCI John Luther seems to be leaving the streets of London and heading to new territory judging by the first images from Netflix‘s upcoming Luther film. The forthcoming feature will see The Wire alum reprise the lead role he played across five seasons of the popular British crime thriller. As the new photos show, Elba is sporting his now signature tweed coat as he transforms into the ingenious but tormented detective. But while the dress sense might be the same, the location is not.
‘A Tale of Two Christmases’: Kat Barrell on Exploring Life’s Options With Holiday Magic
Emma (Wynonna Earp‘s Kat Barrell) lives two Christmases over the holidays thanks to a little magic in her latest Hallmark movie. In A Tale of Two Christmases (premiering November 26), the aspiring architect misses her flight home and celebrates with her crush, Max (Evan Roderick) and his friends in Chicago. In a parallel universe she does make it home and enjoys holiday traditions with her family and longtime friend Drew (Chandler Massey) in Vermont.
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
