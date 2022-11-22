ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

The ‘Ghosts’ Cast Previews Their Magical, Hallmark-Inspired Holiday Episode

You aren’t the only one who loves Hallmark Christmas movies! As we’ll see when CBS’ Ghosts decks the halls on December 15 in a festive two-parter, Sam (Rose McIver) is also a fan. She wants to play merry matchmaker when her sister-in-law Bela (Punam Patel) brings her hopelessly devoted platonic pal Eric (Andrew Leeds) to haunted Woodstone Mansion for the holidays.
Albany Herald

A Prince and Dog Trainer Find Love in 'A Royal Corgi Christmas'

You can't have a marathon of holiday movies without one revolving around a royal family. Many times, it's a prince hiding out in America as a regular Joe who falls for a regular Jill and has to reveal his royal heritage to her. But this year's royal fare is a little different—including a cute canine!
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Irene Cara death: Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to ‘Flashdance’ singer

Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to Oscar-winning singer Irene Caras on Saturday, whose death was announced by her publicist late Friday. Cara, 63, whose real name was Irene Escalera, died at her Florida home. It was unclear when she died and at what residence. According to the Tampa Bay Times, she bought a home in Largo in 2014. She also had an address in New Port Richey, where her music company, Caramel Productions, is based, the newspaper reported.
Albany Herald

What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in December 2022

Looking for something to stream this holiday season? Hulu has you covered with a hefty December lineup of original and network programming. Among the original titles to look out for are Darby and the Dead, Back in the Groove with Taye Diggs, and the film It’s a Wonderful Binge along with others. If you’re in the mood for a gory movie marathon, five Final Destination films will be available for your viewing pleasure. If that’s not quite your speed, try FX‘s Kindred, a new series based on Octavia E. Butler’s famed novel.
Albany Herald

Get Cozy! ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Her Dreamy Home Decor Line

There are so many things to be grateful for this year and one of them is that JoAnna Garcia Swisher is set to be everywhere on our screens very soon. Not only does the delightful actress have Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias in the can, she’s also featured in AMC+’s upcoming holiday feature Christmas with the Campbells (written by Vince Vaughn and A Christmas Story‘s Peter Billingsley), hosting Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love and building out her home-decor line for HSN.
Albany Herald

Netflix Reveals First Look Images From Upcoming ‘Luther’ Film (PHOTOS)

Idris Elba‘s DCI John Luther seems to be leaving the streets of London and heading to new territory judging by the first images from Netflix‘s upcoming Luther film. The forthcoming feature will see The Wire alum reprise the lead role he played across five seasons of the popular British crime thriller. As the new photos show, Elba is sporting his now signature tweed coat as he transforms into the ingenious but tormented detective. But while the dress sense might be the same, the location is not.
Albany Herald

‘A Tale of Two Christmases’: Kat Barrell on Exploring Life’s Options With Holiday Magic

Emma (Wynonna Earp‘s Kat Barrell) lives two Christmases over the holidays thanks to a little magic in her latest Hallmark movie. In A Tale of Two Christmases (premiering November 26), the aspiring architect misses her flight home and celebrates with her crush, Max (Evan Roderick) and his friends in Chicago. In a parallel universe she does make it home and enjoys holiday traditions with her family and longtime friend Drew (Chandler Massey) in Vermont.
