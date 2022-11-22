Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Staunton crash under investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident occurred at around 11 o’clock on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. Geller stated that a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Disabled woman rescued from Friday apartment fire
Firefighters rescued a disabled woman from a Harrisonburg apartment fire on Friday afternoon. The woman, because of her mobility limitations, wasn’t able to escape the 2:15 p.m. fire at Deer Run Apartments on Port Republic Road on her own, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. Firefighters from Tower 1...
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
WSLS
Two people arrested in connection with robbery at Miles Market in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a robbery at Miles Market. Around 8:45 a.m., officers said they responded to a reported robbery at 1112 Rivermont Ave – Miles Market. The caller reported the store was robbed by one woman...
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Flagging set to be in place beginning next week on Route 682
A project to improve sight distances at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing at Route 682 east of Mount Crawford will lead to delays for motorists beginning next week. Flagging will begin at the intersection of Route 682 and Route 867 on Monday, Nov. 28. Flaggers will control traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
cbs19news
Crozet resident killed in crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
wsvaonline.com
Names of those involved in deadly crash released
Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer
LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man will go before grand jury
The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
Accused Bridgewater shooter indicted for murder in Rockingham County
Alexander Wyatt Capmbell, accused of shooting two campus officers at Bridgewater College in February, has been indicted on six charges in Rockingham County.
WSLS
Missing man in Nelson County found safe, Sheriff’s Office says
LOVINGSTON, Va. – UPDATE:. Berry has been found safe, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man. Ricardo J. “Rico” Berry, was reported missing on Monday and was last seen in...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities investigate a case of animal cruelty
Page County Authorities report the investigation of a case of animal cruelty. The animal was found in the vicinity of 651 Egypt Bend Road. The animal was unable to move due to the chains and fence. After several attempts by Animal Control they were finally able to free the dog...
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
WHSV
Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
