Augusta County, VA

wsvaonline.com

Staunton crash under investigation

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident occurred at around 11 o’clock on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. Geller stated that a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash near Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened near Staunton. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at around 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at mile marker 225. According to police, a 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was allegedly traveling north on...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg: Disabled woman rescued from Friday apartment fire

Firefighters rescued a disabled woman from a Harrisonburg apartment fire on Friday afternoon. The woman, because of her mobility limitations, wasn’t able to escape the 2:15 p.m. fire at Deer Run Apartments on Port Republic Road on her own, according to the Harrisonburg Fire Department. Firefighters from Tower 1...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rockingham County: Flagging set to be in place beginning next week on Route 682

A project to improve sight distances at the Shenandoah Valley Railroad crossing at Route 682 east of Mount Crawford will lead to delays for motorists beginning next week. Flagging will begin at the intersection of Route 682 and Route 867 on Monday, Nov. 28. Flaggers will control traffic Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet resident killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a Crozet resident on Monday. According to police, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 6800 block of Dick Woods Road, near the intersections with Plank Road and Foster Ridge. Police...
CROZET, VA
wsvaonline.com

Names of those involved in deadly crash released

Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
STAUNTON, VA
Tracy Leicher

Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving Cheer

LURAY, Va – On November 19, the Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) held its second annual turkey drive, benefiting members of the rural Shenandoah Valley area. The drive, a joint effort by the PCSO and two local donors, served the selfless purpose of delivering free frozen turkeys to homes in Luray, Stanley and Shenandoah just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton man will go before grand jury

The case of a Staunton man charged in connection with the break-in of a Waynesboro business last summer will go before a grand jury. Online records showed that six of the nine charges against Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second were certified to a grand jury during a hearing yesterday in the general district court. Among the charges moving through, include grand larceny.
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities investigate a case of animal cruelty

Page County Authorities report the investigation of a case of animal cruelty. The animal was found in the vicinity of 651 Egypt Bend Road. The animal was unable to move due to the chains and fence. After several attempts by Animal Control they were finally able to free the dog...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
NEW MARKET, VA

