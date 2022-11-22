Read full article on original website
Stars of the game: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B title game
DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell behind by 10 points in the opening half, but stormed back behind some timely running, a long TD pass from a freshman to a sophomore and stifling defense in the second half to upset No. 4 Red Bank Catholic, 19-17, for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Non-Public B football championship Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumps No. 1 Don Bosco Prep for 2nd-straight Non-Public A title
It was a night for the Campaniles. Just hours after Nick Campanile and DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B championship, Vito Campanile and No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumped No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 45-0 in the Non-Public A championship for the second-consecutive year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Stars of the game: Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco Prep in Non-Public A title game
Talk about your mood swings. Just over two months after losing to Don Bosco Prep by 24 points, Bergen Catholic turned the tide on that result with an unexpected torrent to overpower the top-ranked Ironmen, 45-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A final Friday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
What channel is Rutgers on today vs. Maryland? (11/26/22) Time, TV, FREE LIVE STREAM: Watch NCAA Big Ten Rivalry Week 13 online
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by quarterback Gavin WImsatt, meet the Maryland Terrapins, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, in an NCAA week 13 Big Ten college football game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 (11/26/2022) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Fans can watch the Rutgers vs. Maryland game for...
No. 17 DePaul rallies to defeat No. 4 Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B final (PHOTOS)
Down 10-0 late in the second quarter, DePaul No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, didn’t have flashbacks of last year’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title loss to No. 4 Red Bank Catholic. This was a new Spartans team, and they proved it with three quarters of dominant...
No. 1 Don Bosco left searching for answers after NP-A final loss to No. 2 Bergen Catholic
It felt like everything that could go wrong for Don Bosco Prep against Bergen Catholic went wrong. Don Bosco Prep played its worst game of the season -- and it couldn’t have happened at a more inopportune time. Bad snaps leading to bad field position, a critical turnover to...
Tyrese Samuel banks in game-winner as Seton Hall beats Memphis 70-69: 5 observations
Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall earned an NCAA Tournament resume win over Memphis. Samuel went for 14 points and 11 rebounds, including two free throws to bring them within two points with 47 seconds left, as the Pirates notched a dramatic 70-69 victory in the ESPN Events International in Orlando. They advance to face Oklahoma -- which knocked off Nebraska, 69-56 -- in the semifinals Friday (8 p.m., ESPN2).
Why Rutgers’ promising do-it-all freshman Rashad Rochelle has ‘limitless’ potential | Q&A
Rashad Rochelle is finishing his promising freshman season at Rutgers on an upswing. The do-it-all athlete played quarterback in high school, started his college career at wide receiver and moved to running back midway through his first fall in Piscataway. He’s done a little bit of everything since, taking multiple snaps behind center as a wildcat quarterback, as a wide receiver getting the ball on jet sweeps, and receiving hand-offs from redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as his running back.
Rutgers adds depth with pledge from local legacy and ‘lockdown DB’ Joey Lis
Rutgers’ DB room just got deeper with the addition of this legacy and ex-Navy commit. Ramsey (N.J.) senior Joey Lis committed to Greg Schiano in his office on Monday after attending Rutger’s, 55-10, loss to Penn State on Saturday. A 6-0, 170-pound versatile DB, Lis earned DB MVP honors at the ESPN 300 camp in Hackensack in April.
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
Football: Brown’s interception, three TD passes power Westfield over rival Plainfield
Westfield senior Trey Brown had not played defense since he was in eighth grade before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry vs. Plainfield. The Blue Devils coaching staff installed a few defensive packages with Brown at safety, and considering he delivered a game-changing interception late in the first half, it paid big dividends.
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time
Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
Takeaways as Devils beat Sabres 3-1 for 17th victory in 2022-23 | Strong start, advanced stat domination, more
Following their dramatic loss to the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, the Devils rolled into Buffalo focused on one thing: a strong response. They already showed resilience when they bounced back from a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Oct. 24 with a 13-game winning streak – and they’re off to a good start with their 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Paterson Eastside wins fourth in a row over Kennedy in 98th Thanksgiving meeting
Elijah Carroll has heard countless tales of past Thanksgiving contests between Paterson Eastside and Paterson Kennedy. On Wednesday night, Carroll ensured that he’ll have his own stories to tell for years to come. Carroll, a senior ran for a touchdown and recorded an interception, one of five turnovers forced...
Phillipsburg football scores 4 TDs on 4th down to beat Easton for 1st time since 2014
Phillipsburg High School’s football team turned fourth downs into touchdowns on Thanksgiving and left Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium with a win for the first time since 2014. The Stateliners defeated rival Easton 35-14 on Thursday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak to the Red Rovers, the longest...
Manasquan uses five takeaways to defeat Wall in Thanksgiving football meeting
Manasquan played stout defense all game long as it finished the day with five turnovers to hand Wall a 28-14 loss and capture its first win over the Crimson Knights since 2017. “We’ve struggled with injuries and people missing games for whatever reason for a while,” Manasquan head coach Jay...
Field Hockey: All-Hunterdon/Warren County Teams, 2022
NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches in Warren and Hunterdon Counties, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden
If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
Late defensive stand gets Steinert past Hamilton in Thanksgiving Day classic 7-0
Steinert and Hamilton have been clashing on Thanksgiving Day for 64 straight years now and in all that time, the two intra-district rivals may never have produced an ending as dramatic as Steinert’s goal line stand in the closing seconds of a 7-0 win. The host Spartans made a...
Paul Sacco’s legendary football coaching career at St. Joseph (Hamm.) ends on loss
Paul Sacco’s legendary career as the St. Joseph (Hamm.) football coach ended after 41 seasons on Wednesday night with a 42-17 loss at Winslow Township. The Wildcats trailed 14-10 in the fourth quarter before a bad punt snap led to a back-breaking Winslow score, and the Eagles put the game away with three late touchdowns.
