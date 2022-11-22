ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Stars of the game: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B title game

DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell behind by 10 points in the opening half, but stormed back behind some timely running, a long TD pass from a freshman to a sophomore and stifling defense in the second half to upset No. 4 Red Bank Catholic, 19-17, for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Non-Public B football championship Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Tyrese Samuel banks in game-winner as Seton Hall beats Memphis 70-69: 5 observations

Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall earned an NCAA Tournament resume win over Memphis. Samuel went for 14 points and 11 rebounds, including two free throws to bring them within two points with 47 seconds left, as the Pirates notched a dramatic 70-69 victory in the ESPN Events International in Orlando. They advance to face Oklahoma -- which knocked off Nebraska, 69-56 -- in the semifinals Friday (8 p.m., ESPN2).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Why Rutgers’ promising do-it-all freshman Rashad Rochelle has ‘limitless’ potential | Q&A

Rashad Rochelle is finishing his promising freshman season at Rutgers on an upswing. The do-it-all athlete played quarterback in high school, started his college career at wide receiver and moved to running back midway through his first fall in Piscataway. He’s done a little bit of everything since, taking multiple snaps behind center as a wildcat quarterback, as a wide receiver getting the ball on jet sweeps, and receiving hand-offs from redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as his running back.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time

Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: All-Hunterdon/Warren County Teams, 2022

NOTE: These teams were selected by coaches in Warren and Hunterdon Counties, not members of NJ Advance Media. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden

If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
