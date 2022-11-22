Read full article on original website
Related
An unfinished 168-foot superyacht abandoned in 2007 just sold after going up for auction with bids starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht
The 168-foot motoryacht — which is only about 40% complete — could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete and received three bids.
Ivana Trump’s Town House Lists for $26.5 Million, the Goonies and Christmas Story Houses Are for Sale, and More Real Estate News
From the listing of an ornate town house previously owned by Ivana Trump to beloved movie residences hitting the market, there’s always plenty happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. A Christmas Story house for...
A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo
What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.
Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction
The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
A North Carolina woman finally became a homeowner then she found out the prior tenant was renting out the home on Airbnb
Natalie Siburt said she was shocked to discover her new home had been rented out on Airbnb. Siburt reached out to the company several times to get the listing taken down, to no avail. The previous homeowner told Siburt that exactly the same issue had happened to her.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
Thrillist
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
A Beverly Hills mansion that MacKenzie Scott donated to a housing charity sold for $37 million, report says
The 52-year-old writer and philanthropist donated two Beverly Hills mansions worth about $55 million to a charity in September, Market Watch reported.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic
Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
Comments / 0