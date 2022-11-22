Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Date and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Gameplay Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from Chained Echoes. Chained Echoes releases on December 8, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Chained Echoes is also available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles, and the Cloud on day one.
IGN
Netflix Is Developing a Big Budget PC Game; Here Is All We Know
Last month, Netflix revealed that the streaming platform had opened a new video game studio in Los Angeles. As previously reported, Chacko Sonny, the former Blizzard vice president and Overwatch executive producer is leading the studio. At the time, Netflix did not reveal much about the work and future projects...
IGN
Marvel Snap - Token Shop and The Power Cosmic Season - Developer Update December 2022
Take a peek at Marvel Snap's next season, The Power Cosmic, and our newest feature, the Token Shop. We may be bringing this Dev Update video earlier than usual, but we have so much to share—Series 4, and Series 5 cards are incoming! The Power Cosmic season will also feature the Silver Surfer, new featured locations, and tons more seasonal rewards.
IGN
Enola Holmes 2 Director Talks About Its Biggest Reveals
Enola Holmes 2 included several major Holmes-ian reveals, including a unique twist on a classic villain. We talk to Enola Holmes 2 director Harry Bradbeer about these reveals and what they might mean for a possible sequel.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Review in Progress
The suffocating darkness of Warhammer 40,000's bleak future isn't where one would typically seek out a breath of fresh air, but I've come away from every session of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide reinvigorated nonetheless. Whether it's the vicious yet darkly comedic melee brawls or the head-bop-inducing synthwave tracks blasting throughout intense shootouts, this four-player cooperative FPS from developer Fatshark frequently has me grinning like an idiot. While Darktide is still getting updates and new content during its pre-order beta window, sluggish performance issues are the only thing that has tempered my excitement for its full release next week – but even those problems don't diminish the glory that comes with chain-swording heretics in half.
IGN
Sony Claims Xbox Game Pass Has Reached 29 Million Subscribers
As Microsoft seeks to finalize its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the UK government is moving forward with its investigation into the deal. In a statement highlighting concerns over industry competition, Sony published its own observations regarding the deal—which include some interesting Game Pass numbers. Sony's official response outlines, as...
IGN
Here's Where to Get PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch This Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to grab deals on video games, consoles, and accessories, but if you don't have a Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X or S, you may be caught up in the scramble to secure one. We've got you covered. Below are all the places you can pick up consoles right now, whether they are discounted or simply available. Good luck!
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walkthrough - Artazon Gym (Grass)
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we complete the Grass-type Gym Test in Artazon and Defeat the Gym leader Brassius. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including pages on every new Pokemon, an interactive map, and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Deal: The Best Switch Game for $29
We've been waiting for meaningful discounts on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it came out, and the time has finally come. The gamechanger of an open-world game can be played for hundreds of hours, especially if you invest in the DLC once you've beat the game.
IGN
Here Are 10 Games You Should Check Out For The Autumn Steam Sale
It’s the time of year again where games on the leading gaming platform, Steam, drops its prices to irresistible levels, and with that blessing, comes another conundrum: What should I buy on Steam during this opportune moment?. Well, IGN Southeast Asia has got you covered. We’ve listed down the...
IGN
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: The 5 Biggest MCU Reveals
Warning: this article contains full spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have been the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, but those lovable A-holes known as the Guardians of the Galaxy just had to get the last word in. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special catches up with Star-Lord and his team and adds Kevin Bacon to the list of the MCU’s mightiest heroes.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 11-21-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 11/21/22!. 00:00 - Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles - Official Elements Trailer. 00:45 - Ravenbound - Official Game Overview Trailer. 04:19 - Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Official Gameplay Trailer. 06:02 - Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Stuffed Monster Series Trailer. 07:45...
IGN
Ranking the Phase 4 Marvel Movies and Shows From Worst to Best
The folks at IGN have pooled their minds to rank each of the 16 movies and shows that make up Phase 4. Where do fan-favorites like WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home fall? Let’s find out.
IGN
These PlayStation Black Friday Deals Are Still Live: DualSense, PS Plus, SSDs, and More
Black Friday is over, but the deals are still kicking, and it's good news for PlayStation owners as there's plenty to choose from going into the Cyber Monday sales. Right now there are still huge discounts on DualSense controllers, PS5 SSDs, PlayStation Plus memberships, headsets, and more. So, if you...
IGN
Dell Has the Only Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday Deal We've Seen
This Dell Black Friday deal starts early: Dell is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. This deal is cheaper than buying the Nintendo Switch OLED ($349.99 MSRP) and Splatoon 3 game ($59.99 MSRP) by itself, so you're essentially getting the controller for free. This also happens to be the only currently running Switch OLED deal available.
IGN
Black Friday 2022: Get Tons of Great Graphic Tees, Video Game Figures, and More on the IGN Store
Black Friday 2022 is exploding all over the internet, and IGN's own store is not immune to the siren's song of sales. Right now you can pick up tons of cool, nerdy stuff, and save 15% (and up to 30%) with IGN Plus. Graphic tees of characters like Wolverine, Ren...
IGN
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 November 22 Patch Brings UI Changes, World Cup Collab and More
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 has arrived alongside the free to play, battle royale title, Warzone 2.0. Apart from all the new content, there have been some improvements to MW2 along with some critical intel for Warzone 2.0, so let's get into it. Players can check out the full changelog here.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - How to Beat Every Berserker
The Berserker Fights in God of War Ragnarok are no joke! These vengeful spirits are fearsome, and defeating them all leads to one of the toughest fights in the game. Whether you just want some general tips for how to fight these foes or need a detailed guide for each one, we’ve got you covered - here’s how to defeat every Berserker in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
Marvel's Avengers - Official The Winter Soldier Combat Trailer
Check out the combat trailer for Marvel's Avengers' upcoming character, The Winter Soldier. See Bucky Barnes' skills and abilities in action in this detailed breakdown, showing off his 'Steel-Forged Tenacity' intrinsic ability, 'Red Star Rising' intrinsic overcharge move, 'Buck Shot' heavy power attack, and more. The Winter Soldier arrives in...
Comments / 0