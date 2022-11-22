Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song “Smell Like Smoke” on ‘Yellowstone’

Looks like Abby had a tune or two up her sleeve on this week’s episode of Yellowstone.

Country singer Lainey Wilson, who made her acting debut on this season of Taylor Sheridan’s hit TV show as character Abby, gave viewers a taste of a new song. Titled “Smell Like Smoke,” Wilson debuted the song during an especially interesting bar scene. As characters Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), Teeter (Jennifer Landon), Coby Mayfield (Denim Richards) and Ryan (Ian Bohen), among others, began to take whiskey shots (a “terrible idea” according to Mayfield) and dance), Wilson could be heard singing “if I look a little drunk it’s ‘cause I drank some. If my neck’s a little red it’s ‘cause I am one. Heaven’s where I’m gonna go, the bible said so on my shelf. If I smell like smoke, I’ma light it up.” Seeing as the show and this season has been all about seizing power and taking names, “Smell Like Smoke” seemingly fit the show perfectly.

After leaving the stage, with country singer Isaac Hoskin taking over for the music, Wilson’s Abby met up with Ryan, her love interest whom she was initially resistant to, telling him, “my cowboy’s back.” Unfortunately this was as peaceful as the scene could be before the whiskey quickly turned sour and punches were thrown.

Prior to having acted on Yellowstone, Wilson’s songs would play during the show. She told the Associated Press, that initially when her music was included on the show, “I didn’t know that it meant I was going to have my very own role on the show but I’ll say Taylor Sheridan is good to the people that he believes in and he’s been good to me from the very beginning.” She also added that it was “one of the most scary things I’ve ever done.”

“Smell Like Smoke” was co-written by Lainey Wilson, Derek George, Lynn Hutton, and Monty Criswell. When searching for the song, listeners can now find it as the first song on her most recent album “Bell Bottom Country,” which was released on October 28 through This is Hit, Inc. You can watch a performance of Wilson singing “Smell Like Smoke” on CMT Campfire below.

