ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song “Smell Like Smoke” on ‘Yellowstone’

By Mara Kleinberg
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7Emh_0jKUz46k00

Looks like Abby had a tune or two up her sleeve on this week’s episode of Yellowstone.

Country singer Lainey Wilson, who made her acting debut on this season of Taylor Sheridan’s hit TV show as character Abby, gave viewers a taste of a new song. Titled “Smell Like Smoke,” Wilson debuted the song during an especially interesting bar scene. As characters Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), Teeter (Jennifer Landon), Coby Mayfield (Denim Richards) and Ryan (Ian Bohen), among others, began to take whiskey shots (a “terrible idea” according to Mayfield) and dance), Wilson could be heard singing “if I look a little drunk it’s ‘cause I drank some. If my neck’s a little red it’s ‘cause I am one. Heaven’s where I’m gonna go, the bible said so on my shelf. If I smell like smoke, I’ma light it up.” Seeing as the show and this season has been all about seizing power and taking names, “Smell Like Smoke” seemingly fit the show perfectly.

After leaving the stage, with country singer Isaac Hoskin taking over for the music, Wilson’s Abby met up with Ryan, her love interest whom she was initially resistant to, telling him, “my cowboy’s back.” Unfortunately this was as peaceful as the scene could be before the whiskey quickly turned sour and punches were thrown.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Prior to having acted on Yellowstone, Wilson’s songs would play during the show. She told the Associated Press, that initially when her music was included on the show, “I didn’t know that it meant I was going to have my very own role on the show but I’ll say Taylor Sheridan is good to the people that he believes in and he’s been good to me from the very beginning.” She also added that it was “one of the most scary things I’ve ever done.”

“Smell Like Smoke” was co-written by Lainey Wilson, Derek George, Lynn Hutton, and Monty Criswell. When searching for the song, listeners can now find it as the first song on her most recent album “Bell Bottom Country,” which was released on October 28 through This is Hit, Inc. You can watch a performance of Wilson singing “Smell Like Smoke” on CMT Campfire below.

Tags

music

Paramount Network

Yellowstone

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
Prevention

See Trisha Yearwood Stun in a Low-Cut Hot Pink Sweater in New Photo

Stars, they're just like us! Or at least our Sunday night plans look the same. Just like a record-breaking 12 million viewers, country music superstar Trisha Yearwood was watching the season premiere of Yellowstone on Sunday night. And, no surprise, she looked amazing doing it. Trisha has become our 2022...
Decider.com

Who is Greg Grippo? Meet The ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Accused of Cheating With Victoria Fuller of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 comes to an end, a man who isn’t even on the show is unexpectedly making headlines alongside contestant Victoria Fuller: Greg Grippo. If Grippo’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he is a member of Bachelor Nation, he just wasn’t a member of this year’s Paradise cast. So why the heck are we talking about him? Well, ahead of the Season 8 finale, viewers know that Fuller (who was a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor) is hot and heavy with Johnny DePhillipo (a contestant on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette). The two look...
Decider.com

Is ‘The Son’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

What better way to recover from a hearty Thanksgiving feast than to watch two of our favorites, Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern? The screen icons star alongside each other in The Son, Florian Zeller’s latest drama. The new film follows a 17-year-old boy who moves in with his father...
Decider.com

Are Johnny and Victoria Still Together? ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale Addresses Greg Grippo Cheating Rumors

Warning: Spoilers for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 finale ahead. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 may be over, but the drama’s just getting started for Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo. On Part 2 of Bachelor in Paradise’s two-night finale event — which aired on Tuesday, November 22 — fans watched Season 8 contestants Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo get engaged after falling in love on a beach in Mexico. The finale and proposal were picturesque, but when we checked back in with Jesse Palmer, who was hosting a live finale viewing in the studio, he somberly revealed there was more to the...
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Wednesday’ Be on Netflix?

Jenna Ortega (Scream, X, The Fallout) portrays the iconic Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s spooky new horror comedy Wednesday. Described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy,” the buzzy new series follows Wednesday as she tries to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.” Guest starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams and featuring Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, the high-profile show earned a coveted Thanksgiving Eve release date on Netflix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Finale Was Boring AF

Warning: Spoilers for The Kardashians Season 2 finale ahead. For the most part, The Kardashians on Hulu delivered one hell of a second season. Khloé bravely opened up about the Tristan Thompson saga, Kim welcomed Pete Davidson to screen, and Kris Jenner let cameras into the operating room during her hip surgery. We got a front row seat to all the drama, met two new additions to the KarJenner fam, and even watched the gals attend the 2022 Met Gala. It felt like Season 2’s first nine episodes were jam-packed with entertainment, so why the heck did the finale feel so lackluster?
Decider.com

Who Dies in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?

It’s been several days since the end of The Walking Dead with the Season 11 finale — which was also the series finale — on AMC and AMC+. But hey, maybe despite it airing nearly 48 hours ago as of this writing you’ve managed to not only avoid spoilers, but are obstinately refusing to watch the episode, despite it actually being a very good finale. How many good finales have you seen recently? Better Call Saul? That’s probably it? Well, The Walking Dead finale was great, super-emotional, and lovely to watch. No? Still not convinced? Don’t care? Okay, so with that in mind, you might be wondering: who dies in The Walking Dead series finale?
Decider.com

Wilko Johnson, Ser Illyn Payne on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dead at 75

Wilko Johnson, an actor who played the mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne on Game of Thrones, has died. He was 75. Johnson’s official Twitter account shared the news of his death in a post today reading, “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.” The statement continued, “He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.” This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix, A Sharp Modern Take on the Eldest Addams Sibling

The Addams Family (snap, snap) has been a hallmark of the horror-loving crowd for years. Whether in the form of the classic TV series or the live-action films, people can’t seem to get enough of this macabre family. Matriarch Morticia and the fiery Gomez may be the reasons some fans are so into the property, but it’s the eldest Addams sister who’s otherwise captured viewers’ attention: Wednesday. Though played to perfection by Christina Ricci in the past, the torch has been passed to a newcomer for Netflix’s add-adaptation. Is she fit to wear Wednesday’s all-black wardrobe? WEDNESDAY: STREAM IT OR...
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Noel Diary’ on Netflix Drops Justin Hartley into a Christmas Drama

Netflix’s The Noel Diary brings Richard Paul Evans’ 2017 holiday story to life, with Justin Hartley (This Is Us) and Barrett Doss (Station 19) in the lead roles. These two have lots of issues to unpack as well as bond over — and knowing how these movies go, they’ll probably find love along the way. So, is The Noel Diary worth putting at the top of your Christmas list? Or should you keep The Noel Diary locked in a Christmas box?
Decider.com

10 Things We Learned From the Spicy ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Reunion

I can’t believe I’m actually saying this, but Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise might actually be the most dramatic season yet. As part of finale Night 2, host Jesse Palmer kicked things off with a highly-anticipated reunion show, where Salley, Hunter, Jessenia, Kate, Ency, Eliza, Jill, Aaron, Lace, Justin, Jacob, Sierra, Kira, Romeo, Logan, Andrew, Genevieve, Shanae, and Rodney came together in front of a live audience to rehash everything that went down on that beach in Mexico. Paradise‘s resident mixologist/matchmaker/everybody’s best friend Wells Adams was in attendance, and contestants announced breakups, makeups, and more in what can only be...
Decider.com

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Ending Explained: Who is Killed? Who is Left Stranded?

Move over Titanic! A new, disastrous boat movie is here – and now available to stream! Directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson, and the late Charlbi Dean, Triangle of Sadness tells the story of a group of elites on a yacht. Sounds peaceful, right? Wrong. What was initially supposed to be a relaxing vacation for the rich turns into a scummy, hellish, Lord of the Flies-esque situation where they are forced to figure out a means of survival on a deserted island. Since its screening at Cannes (for which it won the Palme d’Or award), Triangle of...
Decider.com

New Movies On Streaming: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Black Adam,’ + More

Is there such a thing as too many good movies all coming out in the same week? The new movies on VOD this week are chock-full of big names in everything from family-friendly hits like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, to blockbuster action movies like Black Adam and The Woman King. (Not to mention the fact that there are several more movies out now that we don’t even have time to go into detail about, but all of them feature stellar ensemble casts, including Poker Face, The Estate, and Armageddon Time.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decider.com

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Love, Lizzo’ on HBO Max + More

Whether you want a feel-good documentary, a nostalgic hit of music from years past, or you’re ready to blast into Christmas now that Turkey Day is over, there are tons of new releases that are streaming this week that will get you where you want to go. With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Decider.com

Decider.com

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy