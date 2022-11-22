ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LouisvilleReport

Shorthanded Louisville Suffocates Longwood for Bounce Back Win

LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3. —Thirty-seven media members submitted Governor’s Cup predictions to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Twenty-six are picking the Wildcats, and 11 are taking the Cards. —The U of L volleyball team swept Notre Dame to lock up its third straight ACC regular season title. The Cards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville WBB: Leaves The Bahamas Finishing 1-2

Heading into Paradise Island, the Cardinals were undefeated and ranked as an AP Top Ten team. Expectations were high for Jeff Walz and company this season as they looked to replicate their Final Four trip from last year. Before the season started, there was discussion that bettors should take a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
High School Football PRO

Bangs, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY

