Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Shorthanded Louisville Suffocates Longwood for Bounce Back Win
LOUISVILLE. Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville to a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. The star junior guard, whose 21.2 scoring average was tied for 24th nationally entering Friday, was not needed against the Lancers (1-4) as her teammates jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first 4:04.
247Sports
Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne discusses rough start to season after loss to Cincinnati
Louisville completed its brutal trip to the Maui Invitational, suffering its third double-digit loss of the event in an 81-62 defeat to Cincinnati on Wednesday. That loss didn't just secure last place for Louisville in the event, it left the Cardinals at 0-6 in coach Kenny Payne's first year in the program.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3. —Thirty-seven media members submitted Governor’s Cup predictions to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Twenty-six are picking the Wildcats, and 11 are taking the Cards. —The U of L volleyball team swept Notre Dame to lock up its third straight ACC regular season title. The Cards...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville: Everything to know for 2022 Governor’s Cup
The 2022 Governor’s Cup has arrived, as the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to make it four-straight wins over the Louisville Cardinals when the Bluegrass rivals clash Saturday at 3 pm ET on the SEC Network. Go here for an online stream via WatchESPN. Use this stream to keep...
Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video Ahead of Governor's Cup
Kentucky football has released its hype video ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup tilt against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals this Saturday: The video includes some memorable moments that have gone Kentucky's way over the course of the Bluegrass rivalry. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EST ...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Louisville WBB: Leaves The Bahamas Finishing 1-2
Heading into Paradise Island, the Cardinals were undefeated and ranked as an AP Top Ten team. Expectations were high for Jeff Walz and company this season as they looked to replicate their Final Four trip from last year. Before the season started, there was discussion that bettors should take a...
WLKY.com
Thanksgiving Day practice: Holy Cross parents, alumni show support ahead of team's semifinal matchup
SHIVELY, Ky. — Every year the goal for high school football teams in Kentucky is to practice on Thanksgiving. One of the teams that did so this year is Holy Cross. "Now that we're here, the moment's surreal," said Holy Cross head coach Eric Dick. "You just want to live in it [the moment] as much as you can."
KCBD
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 25.
Bangs, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brazos Christian School football team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wdrb.com
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
wdrb.com
Owners of popular disc golf course in Louisville working to reopen, gain support ahead of public hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular disc golf course in Louisville is trying to reopen after it was shut down by the city. More than a year after being ordered to shut down, Arrowhead Disc Golf Course supporters will have the chance to tell the city why it should reopen.
'Our history on this continent spans thousands of years': Native American woman contributes to Frazier's new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the Frazier Museum’s new exhibit, 'Commonwealth: Divided We Fall,' one Native American was in town so their history could be properly documented. LaDonna Brown is a Chickasaw citizen and belongs to the Racoon Clan. “Our history on this continent spans thousands of...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
WLKY.com
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Wave 3
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a house in Norton Commons over the weekend. Michael Tompkins was selected as the winner in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle, and he has spent his entire life giving. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home &...
