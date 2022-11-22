ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
Yardbarker

The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft

This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders’ Derek Carr Now Holds This Historical NFL Record

There has been a lot that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled with this season, the first under head coach Josh McDaniels. One of the areas that they have struggled in is closing out games. The Raiders have had no issues building leads this season, it is holding onto them...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for high-profile head-coaching job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad

Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Attorneys for MSU football's Angelo Grose, Khary Crump respond to filed charges

Earlier today, charges were filed from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office against seven of the eight Michigan State football players who were involved in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. Defensive back Khary Crump was charged with one count of felonious assult, the only player of the seven charged players...
Yardbarker

Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future as starting QB

Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

A new weapon emerges for Ravens offense

With WR Rashod Bateman sidelined for the season, the Ravens offense needed someone to step up. Demarcus Robinson, a former Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, has seized his opportunity. In Week 11 against the Panthers, Robinson grabbed a career-high nine receptions for 128 yards receiving and earned praise from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update

The timetable for Odell Beckham Jr. and his NFL return is quickly approaching. While he’s still recovering from his ACL injury, he’s checking out teams he wants to play for this season. However, one NFL insider is giving another update on where Beckham may go this season. So...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Receive Disappointing Injury Update On Defensive Star

The last few weeks have been tough on the Green Bay Packers from an injury perspective. While the players who are healthy and able to play will never use injuries as an excuse, it is certainly tough to keep up a level of play with how banged up some of the guys on the field are and how many impact players they are missing.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Kirk Herbstreit shares the 'armageddon' scenario for CFP

There are only four teams in the country left that are undefeated, and one of them is guaranteed to lose this weekend. The way things are headed, we could end up with some really wild situations with the College Football Playoff. The latest edition of the CFP rankings were released...
