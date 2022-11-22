SACRAMENTO -- An angry parent who tackled a youth soccer referee at his son's game in Roseville last year was sentenced to a year of probation, ordered to attend anger management courses, and remains banned from attending youth sporting events. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Sacramento resident Vincente Robles Jr,. 35, was also ordered to stay at least 120 yards - the size of a soccer field - away from the victim for a year and to pay restitution for the referee's lost wages.Robles' sentence also includes 30 days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing, the...

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO