Folsom, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
gtgazette.com
Two qualify for state championship meet
The Sac Joaquin Sections championship were held in Folsom and two local athletes qualified for the state championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 26. Zofia Bradford placed 5th overall and ran a personal best of 20:39.1. Landon York also placed 5th with a personal best of 17.39.1. He fought for his place at the finish line and beat the next runner by .2 of a second to receive the last spot to compete at state.
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams from SJS Finals
Follow SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores as the 2022 SJS champions are crowned
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area homeless teen finds a home in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Football, family and faith helped a Sacramento teen in his journey to find a home. Tito Mavae,18, experienced homelessness for years, and it kept the high school football player off the gridiron. That is until the Capital Christian community stepped in and gave Mavae a place...
Man who tackled referee at Roseville soccer game sentenced to anger management courses
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man caught on camera tackling a referee during a youth soccer match in Roseville last October is now banned from attending any more games for the next six months. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 35-year-old Vicente Robles Jr. of Sacramento was...
From the Golden 1 Center to Hughes Stadium, these are the sports venues in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is home to various venues for sporting events in the city. The city is currently home to professional teams in basketball, soccer and baseball. There are even stadiums for college football at Sacramento State and Sacramento City College. Here is a breakdown of the different sports venues in Sacramento. Golden […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California judge sentences Sacramento man for tackling referee at youth soccer game
A Placer County judge on Tuesday sentenced a Sacramento man to jail time, probation and anger management courses for knocking a referee to the ground during a youth soccer game last year in Roseville. Vicente Robles Jr., 35, last month pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battery on...
Fox40
Pedestrian fatally struck in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the incident happened around 10:16 a.m. near Bell Road and Quartz Road. CHP said the pedestrian was a man in his 30s and that the driver...
NorCal soccer dad who assaulted referee at son's game gets probation
SACRAMENTO -- An angry parent who tackled a youth soccer referee at his son's game in Roseville last year was sentenced to a year of probation, ordered to attend anger management courses, and remains banned from attending youth sporting events. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Sacramento resident Vincente Robles Jr,. 35, was also ordered to stay at least 120 yards - the size of a soccer field - away from the victim for a year and to pay restitution for the referee's lost wages.Robles' sentence also includes 30 days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing, the...
Mountain Democrat
Eagles tribute brings group’s hits to Folsom
With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two of the group’s albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)” and “Hotel California,” are ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States.
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
goldcountrymedia.com
2 arrested following burglary at Auburn Valley Golf Club
Two individuals were arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of burglary in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded at 7:45 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at the Auburn Valley Golf Club. The Sheriff’s Office reported a white pickup sped past the deputy while he was en route, which prompted a traffic stop.
KCRA.com
2022 Black Friday busy in Sacramento area — but not compared to years past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The hectic, rushed and crowded scene that Black Friday was known for may be a thing of the past, as fewer than normal shoppers trickled into stores. The 2022 Black Friday comes as stores experience a surplus, in the wake of supply shortages in 2021. Financial...
Video: Bear rings doorbell camera while trying to have a snack
PINE GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An apparently hungry bear almost made a snack out of an Amador County home’s doorbell camera earlier this week. Video shared by the owner shows the bear walking up to the camera and sniffing it before giving it a tap with its paw. The bear then appears to try and […]
These roads will be impacted in Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento. Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue. Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
galtheraldonline.com
Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district
Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
Fox40
Windows broken at several Woodland businesses
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is under arrest in connection with the vandalization of several buildings in Woodland. The Woodland Police Department said between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the suspect threw rocks and tiles at a Sonic Drive-In, Dutch Bros. Coffee and Dutch Bros. Warehouse, shattering windows on the businesses.
mynspr.org
Republican Kevin Kiley wins House race in California's 3rd Congressional District
Republican state Assembly member Kevin Kiley has defeated Dr. Kermit Jones in the congressional race for the 3rd District, which includes Folsom, Roseville and Lake Tahoe, according to a race call Tuesday by the Associated Press. Kiley had 53% of the votes as of Tuesday afternoon, with 83% of the...
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
