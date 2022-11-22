Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Zach Wilson to be healthy scratch against Bears
HC Robert Saleh announced that QB Mike White will be getting the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco set to back him up. Reports that Jets' players have been fed up with Wilson's antics seem par for the course, rendering him to inactive status entirely. There is no guarantee that Wilson will see the field again for the Jets in 2022- the sophomore's career with the team seems to already be hanging in the balance.
NFL
Rams waive RB Darrell Henderson after three-plus seasons in Los Angeles
The Rams' struggle-filled season produced some noteworthy departures Tuesday. Los Angeles waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins, the team announced. Tight end Kendall Blanton was also terminated from the practice squad. Henderson's release is a surprise, considering he played a significant role in the team's woeful...
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Wednesday's practice
A hip injury isn't a good sign for Jackson given his play style, but head coach John Harbaugh was sure that his quarterback would be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars. Although it's likely that he will suit up and play in Week 12, keep an eye on his practice status leading up to Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Brandon Aiyuk scores two touchdowns in Week 11
Brandon Aiyuk hauled in 2-of-4 targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's Week 11 victory against Arizona. Aiyuk's four-game streak of at least 80 yards was snapped tonight, as he was held to season lows of two receptions for 20 yards. On the other hand, both of his grabs resulted in touchdowns, where he has now scored at least once in three of the last five weeks. Aiyuk still comfortably leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season. He'll be on the WR2 map when the Saints come to town for Week 12.
fantasypros.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP on Thursday before Week 12
Raheem Mostert was listed as DNP with a knee injury on Miami's injury report from Thursday before their Week 12 game against Houston. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) With the Dolphins coming off a bye week and facing the worst run defense in the NFL, fantasy managers hoped Mostert would be available. With each DNP, it becomes less likely that the 30-year-old will suit up on Sunday. If he misses the game, Jeff Wilson becomes a must-start with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin behind him.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel racks up 94 total yards and a score in Week 11
Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-9 targets for 57 yards and rushed three times for 37 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco's Week 11 win over Arizona. Samuel bounced back this week and scored his first touchdown since Week 5 on a 39-yard end around run early in the third frame. He additionally led the team in targets and tied Christian McCaffrey for most receptions. He did appear to be dealing with some cramping issues in the second half, but ultimately should be fine health-wise going forward. Volume could still remain problematic for Samuel in this loaded offense, but his tantalizing upside keeps him on the WR2 radar versus New Orleans for Week 12.
fantasypros.com
Justin Fields (shoulder) limited on Wednesday
Bears' QB Justin Fields will be limited in practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Chicago's Week 12 matchup with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Bears have a walk-through practice scheduled for Wednesday, so the report can be taken with a grain of salt. It will be important for Fields to get some full-contact practice reps later in the week. His status will likely need to be monitored right up until Sunday's 1:00 PM EST kickoff.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 12 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS. THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
fantasypros.com
Domantas Sabonis flirts with triple-double in Wednesday's loss
Domantas Sabonis collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes of Sacramento's 115-106 loss to the Hawks. Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet for the Kings, as this is his 10th double-double of the young season. The big man is now averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 57.7% from the field. Expect this kind of production to continue going forward.
fantasypros.com
Davis Mills not a lock to start in Week 12
Texans' HC Lovie Smith declined to name QB Davis Mills as the Week 12 starter on Wednesday, leaving the door open for a change under center. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Smith noted that revealing the team's starting QB would "give the opponent an advantage," but the categorization did not seem to imply any confidence in Mills. Mills has regressed since his promising rookie campaign, averaging just 198 passing yards over his past four games and holding an 11:11 TD:INT ratio on the season. Kyle Allen would be set to start if Mills is ultimately benched on Sunday.
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Players We’re Thankful For (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s Week 12 in the NFL. That means the season is roughly two-thirds of the way over. More importantly, that means it’s Thanksgiving week. Fantasy players have plenty to be thankful for this season. There have been several surprise players this year. Furthermore, there have been a few superstars we should thank for being great at football.
fantasypros.com
Colt McCoy stifled by Niners in Mexico City
McCoy moved the offense effectively in the first half, but the Niners' defense shut them down in the second. Kyler Murray will likely return next week, but should he miss another game, McCoy will face a middle-of-the-pack Chargers' pass defense. If he starts again next week, McCoy will be a streaming option in only the deepest of leagues.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (11/23) PREMIUM
POR at CLE (CLE -8.5) O/U: 217.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
Comments / 0