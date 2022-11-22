Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Depay, Mount, Endrick, Winks, Iwobi, Diaby, Arnautovic
Manchester United have held talks about re-signing 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona, who may cancel his contract to get him off their books. (Sky Germany) England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, rejected a new Chelsea contract worth more than £200,000 a week before the World Cup. (Mail) Chelsea...
BBC
Knighton rules out another bid
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Michael Knighton had a £20m bid to buy Manchester United accepted in 1989 and famously did keepy-uppys in front of the Stretford End before the sale fell through and he accepted a place as a director. If...
BBC
'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
ECB receive £400 million bid for private equity stake in the Hundred
Offer for 75 percent stake in new competition shows direction of travel for English cricket
NBC Sports
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
FOX Sports
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
Bleacher Report
Athletes with the Highest Annual Salary in 2022
When athletes reach the peak of their profession, the numbers on their annual salary tend to become dizzying. From the pitch and gridiron to the hardwood and ring, international superstars pocket tens of millions of dollars each year. The world's highest-paid group features the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Canelo Álvarez, Lionel Messi and Stephen Curry.
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Was 'Special Gift' from World Cup Ref, Ghana Coach Says
Portugal's wild 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday wasn't without controversy. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal from the penalty spot after he went down following a tackle from Ghana's Mohammed Salisu in the box. The decision to award a penalty left the African nation fuming, believing the forward had taken a dive.
BBC
Bolton Wanderers to face Manchester United Under-21s in Papa Johns Trophy last 16
Bolton Wanderers will host Manchester United Under-21s in the last 16 of the Papa Johns Trophy. The League One club - winners of the competition in 1989 - saw off Barrow in the second round on Tuesday and will now face United's youngsters for a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile,...
BBC
'When we do win the Champions League...'
What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years. Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.
Bleacher Report
Fans Praise USA for Strong Showing, Rue Missed Chances in Draw vs. England
Twitter users were conflicted Friday as the United States played England to a scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ultimately, the result was a good one for the USMNT against a favored England squad, especially since the Americans carried the play for long stretches. Fans lamented missed opportunities on the United States' part, however.
BBC
Wigan Athletic: Kolo Toure expected to be named new manager
Kolo Toure is expected to become the new Wigan Athletic manager in the next 48 hours, reports BBC Radio Manchester. The former Manchester City defender could meet the Latics squad as early as tomorrow. Toure, 41, has completed his Uefa Pro Licence and has been working at Celtic and Leicester...
Bleacher Report
England Fans Rip Gareth Southgate, Three Lions for Lifeless Offense in Draw vs. USA
Four days after scoring six goals in a romp over Iran to open the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England generated just three shots on target in a 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday. The Three Lions failed to generate consistent attacking pressure against an American side that surprisingly...
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
BBC
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
BBC
'A positive and unsung hero'
Two-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club. Johnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
Bleacher Report
Christian Pulisic: USMNT Has 'a Lot of Work Left to Do' to Make World Cup Round of 16
The United States men's national team fought to a 0-0 draw against England on Friday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and now the Americans will need to defeat Iran in their third and final match of Group B action to reach the knockout stages. Star midfielder Christian...
Bleacher Report
USA vs. England: 5 Takeaways from USMNT's 2nd World Cup Game
The United States men's national team played to a 0-0 draw on Friday against England in their second game at the 2022 World Cup. In a tactically fascinating, largely uneventful match, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed to a 4-4-2 formation, which gave the Americans more support on the wings and runners on the forward line.
Bleacher Report
Argentina vs. Mexico: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
The Group C showdown between Argentina and Mexico was always going to be one of the most important group-stage matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The stakes of Saturday's match increased after Argentina suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in its group opener. Argentina comes into the Mexico...
Comments / 0