Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results
Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
cbs2iowa.com
ICYMI: Willie Ray's Q Shack gave out 500 meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Willie Ray's Q Shack is closed after giving away hundreds of meals on Tuesday. Willie Fairley's latest act of generosity was right in the Cedar Rapids community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Q Shack posted on Facebook that they would hand...
cbs2iowa.com
Fire forces family of five out of their home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids family managed to escape a large fire inside their home. It happened just before 5:30pm in the 100 block of Broadmore Road SW. When first responders arrived, they smoke coming from the front door. Three adults and two children managed to escape without injury. Crews found heavy flames in the basement of the home and worked to try and contain the damage.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
cbs2iowa.com
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
cbs2iowa.com
Work starting in Linn County for 146-year old Bertram Blue Bridge replacement
BERTRAM, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This month, the Linn County Secondary Road Department started the Bertram Bridge replacement and relocation project. The Bertram Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, relocation project includes replacing the current 146-year-old bridge with a new IDOT standard concrete beam bridge that will be able to carry legal loads (80,000 pounds or less) and relocating it to the Indian Creek Nature Center where it will be used on their trail system.
cbs2iowa.com
Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle
Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
cbs2iowa.com
Pitbull tickets now on sale for concert at the Great Jones County Fair
Jones County — Tickets are now for sale for the Pitbull concert at the Great Jones County Fair on July 21, 2023. You can buy tickets here. They are $75 each.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested by Benton and Iowa County police after Thanksgiving night chase
On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that a black Chevrolet pickup was being pursued in relation to a criminal incident that had occurred in their county. The police chase entered Iowa County and led...
cbs2iowa.com
ARL responds to farm animal rescue
Washington County, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League (ARL) Mobile Rescue Team has assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa Farm Sanctuary with a 2-day large-scale farm animal rescue roughly 2 hours away in Washington County, Iowa. The ARL team is returning with a large number of...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN teaming up with 'The Onion' for Iowa-themed merchandise
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa-based retailer RAYGUN is teaming up with the satirical news site The Onion for a limited release of merchandise with both Iowa-centric and nationwide appeal. RAYGUN, known for making t-shirts with slogans like “wake up and smell the crunchberries,'' referencing Cedar Rapids, is expanding its...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids senior care facility cited for abusing residents and gun threat
A Cedar Rapids nursing home, who was cited for an employee financially exploiting and harassing a resident, has now been fined for under trained staff and a gun threat earlier this month. According to documents from the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, during...
cbs2iowa.com
The talk you should have this Thanksgiving: family health history could detect your risks
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Maggie Freese is used to tough talks. "Yes, it can be a difficult conversation," she says. "Some people need more time to go over it or just give them a break and have them sit with what they're feeling." As a...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Raptors are gearing up for Indoor Soccer Season
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Iowa Raptors held their second meet and greet before kicking off their Indoor Soccer Season. The soccer club held their first meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Aliant Energy Powerhouse. The meet and greet come a couple of days before the team's...
cbs2iowa.com
I on the Hawks: Nebraska
Iowa controls their own destiny. Beat Nebraska and win the Big Ten West and another opportunity to play for a conference title and the Rose Bowl. Iowa's News Now Sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss the Hawks' chances in I on the Hawks.
cbs2iowa.com
No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal
NICEVILLE, Florida — Freshman Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser. “It didn’t...
Comments / 0