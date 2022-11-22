ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Together-We-Achieve cancels November food box giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Together-We-Achieve, a nonprofit group in Cedar Rapids, announced Friday that its November food box giveaway is cancelled. In a Facebook post, the organization shared the cancellation was because of a lack of food and apologized for the short notice on the change and any inconveniences.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids 2022 Turkey Trot Results

Another Cedar Rapids Turkey Trot is in the books and this year's participants didn't disappoint. Although a train decided to take part in the event for a brief moment, everyone was able to trot safely to the finish line. The Thanksgiving Day 5k had runners and walkers from across the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire forces family of five out of their home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids family managed to escape a large fire inside their home. It happened just before 5:30pm in the 100 block of Broadmore Road SW. When first responders arrived, they smoke coming from the front door. Three adults and two children managed to escape without injury. Crews found heavy flames in the basement of the home and worked to try and contain the damage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol prepares for Thanksgiving Weekend travel

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State patrol (ISP) began preparing for the Thanksgiving weekend, one of their busiest times of the year. Today is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and police are advising residents that will lead to more crashes. Crashes remain one...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Work starting in Linn County for 146-year old Bertram Blue Bridge replacement

BERTRAM, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This month, the Linn County Secondary Road Department started the Bertram Bridge replacement and relocation project. The Bertram Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, relocation project includes replacing the current 146-year-old bridge with a new IDOT standard concrete beam bridge that will be able to carry legal loads (80,000 pounds or less) and relocating it to the Indian Creek Nature Center where it will be used on their trail system.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two Eastern Iowa families are hoping for a holiday miracle

Two families from Eastern Iowa are hoping for a holiday miracle as they await kidney transplants at UIHC. Jakori Johnson's journey to needing a kidney transplant began in the womb. His mother, Amanda, had an extremely difficult pregnancy and as a result, he was born prematurely, without functioning kidneys. He...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ARL responds to farm animal rescue

Washington County, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League (ARL) Mobile Rescue Team has assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa Farm Sanctuary with a 2-day large-scale farm animal rescue roughly 2 hours away in Washington County, Iowa. The ARL team is returning with a large number of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids' Miracle-Ear will distribute hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Miracle-Ear staff announced they will distribute 350 hearing aides to Puerto Rico residents in need. Cory Popelka, franchise owner of Miracle-Ear, and Laura Popelka, licensed Hearing Instrument Specialist at Miracle-Ear, will be working directly with patients on the mission to fit them for a life-changing set of hearing aids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Raptors are gearing up for Indoor Soccer Season

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday evening, the Iowa Raptors held their second meet and greet before kicking off their Indoor Soccer Season. The soccer club held their first meet and greet Tuesday evening at the Aliant Energy Powerhouse. The meet and greet come a couple of days before the team's...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I on the Hawks: Nebraska

Iowa controls their own destiny. Beat Nebraska and win the Big Ten West and another opportunity to play for a conference title and the Rose Bowl. Iowa's News Now Sports anchors Jett Beachum, Owen Siebring and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe discuss the Hawks' chances in I on the Hawks.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal

NICEVILLE, Florida — Freshman Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser. “It didn’t...
CLEMSON, SC

