dawgnation.com
Georgia Tech stuns Georgia early, first to score first-quarter TD on Bulldogs in 2022 season
ATHENS — Georgia Tech became the first team to score a touchdown on Georgia in the first quarter of a game this season. The upset-minded Yellow Jackets drove 75 yards on 11 plays on their opening drive, converting on a fourth-and-9 pass at the UGA 41-yard line when Nate McCollum beat Javon Bullard for a 23-yard gain.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, scores, injury news, analysis for Week 13 game
The Georgia football team takes on Georgia Tech in a Week 13 college football game. Below you can find live updates, scores, injury news and analysis for the game. Georgia enters the game with an 11-0 record, while Georgia Tech is 5-6. The Bulldogs are looking to cap an unbeaten regular season.
Hewitt grad Brent Key faces toughest test yet – the Georgia Bulldogs
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — Interim Georgia Tech Head Coach and Trussville native Brent Key faces the toughest of his coaching career on Saturday as he leads the Yellow Jackets into Athens in the annual rivalry game with the Georgia Bulldogs. After taking over following the firing of Geoff Collins in late September, […]
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster
The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
dawgnation.com
Around the SEC TV times, networks; Only one way Georgia football could lose to Georgia Tech
ATHENS — Georgia Tech has one shot at keeping its game at Georgia close: Forcing lots of turnovers. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are 35 1/2-point favorites over a Yellow Jackets program fighting for bowl eligibility in the noon (ESPN) game. Georgia beat Georgia Tech 45-0 last season Atlanta en...
dawgnation.com
Anthony Evans: Georgia football flips 4-star wide receiver from Oklahoma
Georgia football added more speed to its wide receiver room in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs were able to flip 4-star wide receiver Anthony Evans from Oklahoma on Friday afternoon. Evans originally considered Georgia when he first committed back in August. He joins Raymond Cottrell, Tyler Williams and...
dawgnation.com
Vince Dooley’s impact celebrated, warm memories stirred at UGA memorial service
ATHENS — Kirby Smart helped kick off the Vince Dooley “Celebration of Life Service” on Friday night, one of several to pay tribute to the University of Georgia legend who passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 90. “Coach Dooley put Georgia on the map,...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Our beloved University is what it is today because of the incredible contributions made by Vincent Joseph Dooley
What Vince Dooley meant to me is what he meant to the University of Georgia in the early ’60s and what his leadership brought about. If you evaluate Georgia’s football situation in late 1963, when he was hired, you easily conclude that athletics at the state university was enveloped in sodden dire straits’ atmosphere.
dawgnation.com
UGA fans watching weather forecast closely ahead of rivalry showdown with Georgia Tech
Two different rain systems will be moving through Georgia this weekend and both will be of interest to UGA fans hoping to avoid having the final home game of the season spoiled by wet weather. The first of those systems arrives on Friday and could make for soggy conditions for...
dawgnation.com
‘Celebration of Life Service’ for Georgia legend Vince Dooley open to public, ‘respect we all share’
ATHENS -- Vince Dooley brought millions to and through the University of Georgia during his tenure as a football coach and athletic director. One more time, many will gather on account of Dooley, the UGA legend, the College Football Hall of Famer and the architect of one of the most respected athletic departments in the nation.
dawgnation.com
User’s guide to Georgia football All-American and All-SEC candidates
ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart likes to say the individual awards take care of themselves when the team is winning. This No. 1-ranked Bulldogs team certainly has its share of victories and will thus have its share of All-American and All-SEC players. Georgia is likely to have...
dawgnation.com
CFP Rankings: Clemson’s gripe and possible Georgia semifinal opponents
ATHENS — Kirby Smart probably still hasn’t bothered to look at the CFP rankings yet, as it’s his style to stay consumed with the task at hand. The undefeated Bulldogs continue to be ranked No. 1 in the most recent CFP rankings, followed by …. No. 2...
Gainesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
dawgnation.com
HS football preview: Calvary Day at Cedar Grove
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will broadcast the game for Peachtree TV. This week’s Drive for the GHSA State Title matchup is between Calvary Day and Cedar Grove, who will face off on Peachtree TV at 8 PM this Friday in a quarterfinal matchup in Class 3A. Cedar Grove is...
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Young film industry professional calls working on Black Panther set ‘awesome’
Taajera Jones offers a good example of fortune favoring the prepared. As she was studying film making at the University of West Georgia, Jones realized that getting into good internship programs would be key to launching a successful career in the film and television industry. “Even though the semester hadn’t...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
