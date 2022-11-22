Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Tulsa Dream Center Asking For Donations For Annual Toy Drive
The Tulsa Dream Center is asking Black Friday shoppers to pick up toys for their annual toy drive next month. They’re hoping to give out 6,000 toys to boys and girls across Tulsa. People can take new toys to the Dream Center, where they will be wrapped and given...
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
Route 66 Village Holding Lights On Ceremony Saturday Night
The Route 66 Village in Tulsa is holding its lights on ceremony Saturday evening. The lights are set to be switched on by Santa and Mrs. Claus at 6 p.m. The ceremony will feature music pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and lighting the only full-size Christmas train in Tulsa. The...
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022
One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting. A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland. “To be able to put this...
Meals On Wheels Delivers Holiday Meals, Asks For Help All Year Long
Hundreds of Meals on Wheels volunteers were busy Thursday delivering more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those unable to leave their homes. Lindsay and Jacqueline Perkins are spending part of their holiday giving back, making sure people get a hot meal and a friendly smile on Thanksgiving. "...I didn't know...
Tulsan Families Make Memories While Black Friday Shopping
Millions of people are shopping on this Black Friday and are looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck. People at the Woodland Hills in Tulsa are doing the same while making family memories. "Tradition. It's our family tradition," said Laandra Farley. Meet the Farleys. Brooklynn and...
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Tulsa Bank
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Tulsa bank Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the MidFirst Bank on S. Peoria Ave. near E. 41st St. just before 11:30 a.m. TPD said a man robbed the bank with a note and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Police didn't say if the man had a weapon or not.
Woman Killed In Craig County Crash
One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m. According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision. Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma. Both the driver and the passenger in...
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
Tulsa Fire Department Responds To Fire At Wimbledon Apartments
Tulsa fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at the Wimbledon Place Apartments near 51st and Memorial. Crews were called to the apartment complex around 10 p.m. as smoke was seen. Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out safely before putting the flames out. "Once they got...
Owasso Defeats Union In Overtime, 50-47
The Owasso Rams are heading to state after their win against Union Friday, 50-47. The game lasted about four hours with six overtime periods. The Rams are set to take on Bixby for the state championship on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Downtown Bixby Transforms Into Winter Wonderland
Families can enjoy hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows, but that’s not all the village has to offer. Paisley Currier says she loves Christmas. She received some great news from Santa Thursday at the Bixby Christmas Village. “I asked Santa if I’ve been a good girl and he said I’ve...
Bixby Strikes Back, Beats Jenks In Semifinal Match-Up
Three weeks and one day after the Jenks Trojans ended the nation's longest active high school football winning streak they came face-to-face with the Bixby Spartans again but this time in the semi-finals. There was some though back and forth but in the end the Spartans get revenge and move on, as they win 28-14.
Black Friday Shopping Safety
Black Friday is a busy day for both shoppers and law enforcement alike. Law enforcement work to make sure shoppers have a fun and safe shopping experience both inside the stores and out in the parking lots. The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will be out...
Bristow Public Library Selling Thousands of Books at Upcoming Sale
As holiday shoppers get busy this weekend, the Bristow Public Library is offering some great deals on books. From children's books to novels and cookbooks, there is a bit of everything for sale. About 3,000 books at the Bristow Public Library need new homes. "They're just kind of taking up...
Bartlesville TikTok Star Talks About His Popular Channel
A young man from Bartlesville has racked up more than 730,000 followers on TikTok filming videos of his reaction to sporting events. We told you about James Droz a few weeks ago during Something to Talk About and on Wednesday he joined us to talk about his TikTok popularity. You...
Tulsa Police: Two Arrested In Overnight Store Burglaries, Could Be Tied To Other Break-Ins
Tulsa Police arrest two men after a string of business break-ins. Investigators now believe the two are connected to several other burglaries at stores all over town. Police say the burglars were caught after most recently breaking into a hair salon, nail salon, and jewelry store on Wednesday morning. Officers say they responded to several burglary calls and found one of the suspects running across the street.
Brothers From Green Country Participate In Global Bull Riding Competition
A nine and ten-year-old from Green Country are back home after participating in a global bull riding competition. Ketcher and Lane Hughes from Hitchita competed in the Mini Bulls World Final in Reno, NV earlier this month. In Reno, both boys placed in the top ten at the world finals...
French Bulldog From Bixby Wins 'Best In Show' At 2022 National Dog Show
A familiar dog from Green County is taking home another win, this time at the 2022 National Dog Show. Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, is the Best in Show winner. He competed against hundreds of other dogs for the prize and this isn't his first win either. Winston also...
