ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Global Sales of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch Surpass 10 Million in First Three Days

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- Nintendo announced today that global sales of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems have surpassed 10 million combined units* in the first three days since their worldwide launch on Nov. 18, 2022. This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005476/en/ Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the latest mainline games in the Pokémon series, releasing three years after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, also for Nintendo Switch. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
Distractify

Breeding Pokémon Looks Different in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Despite the many glitches that have forced some players to return their game, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have redefined the new generation of Pokémon games. Not only are there new methods for Shiny Hunting and battling players, but breeding is also a bit different in this new game.
Distractify

Teach Your Pokémon Powerful Moves in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' With TMs

Technical Machines, or TMs, have long been one of the most useful resources in any Pokémon game. These items will teach your Pokémon particularly powerful moves, allowing them to learn moves that they traditionally may not have been able to. Historically, certain ones are harder to obtain than others, and you'll often have to defeat gym leaders or make significant progress in the game to get useful TMs.
NME

‘The Callisto Protocol’ developer says DLC death animations are not cut content

The 25 extra death animations in The Callisto Protocol‘s season pass are not content cut from the base game, developer Striking Distance Studios has stated. The developer found itself in hot water with fans after it announced the game’s season pass, which features a story DLC, the Outer Way Skin Collection, the Contagion Bundle which adds a permadeath mode, and the Riot Bundle – which will see players fighting off waves of enemies in “a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison.”
Distractify

Sorry, You Can't Get the Shiny Legendaries in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Anyone who has already started their journey in the Paldea region knows that Shiny Hunting looks much different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet than it has in previous generations. While there are plenty of ways to increase your chances at finding a Shiny Pokémon, there's no sound or animation to help you spot them in the wild, meaning you'll have to pay close attention to your surroundings if you want to have a successful hunt.
Distractify

Will the Nintendo Swtich Go on Sale? What to Know About Nintendo's Black Friday Deals

With the arrival of the holidays comes a whole bunch of shopping deals. That's great news for gamers who can expect discounts on some of the hottest and most popular games on current consoles and hardware. Whether you're shopping for your loved ones or looking to treat yourself for the holidays, there's nothing quite like a new game or a new piece of tech to help you expand your library. Of course, the most recent generation of consoles has been remarkably elusive.
StyleCaster

Nintendo Switch Games Are on a Rare Sale For Black Friday—Get Mario, Sonic & More Games For Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem and more franchises, you’re in luck because the Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals are the best we’ve seen in recent years. But shop fast—because they’re selling out by the second. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy