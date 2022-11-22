Read full article on original website
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
whdh.com
Sons of Patriots greats making their mark as captains of Bishop Feehan football team
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been more than a decade since New England Patriots greats Tedy Bruschi and Logan Mankins suited up for the Pats — and now their sons are making names for themselves as captains of the Bishop Feehan High School varsity football team. Dante Bruschi...
Bucs Thrash Holiday Rivals with Aerial Barrage and Great Defense
Bedford High School senior quarterback Eric Miles needed 126 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for the 2022 season. He finished Thursday’s holiday matchup against Burlington with 34. But there was a consolation prize: 12-for-13 passing for 325 yards and five touchdowns as the Bucs finished the season with a...
Pop Warner: Over half of disqualified East Lynn football team missing paperwork
According to the Pop Warner National Circuit, the East Lynn football team that recently had nationals dreams dashed is missing over 50 percent of the necessary paperwork. Pop Warner East Lynn president Duke Wilson previously told Boston 25 the Regional Board identified two players as missing up-to-date physicals. According to...
MaxPreps
High school football: Thanksgiving rivals with most Turkey Day victories
The United States has been celebrating Thanksgiving as a national holiday since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln first set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of remembrance and thanks. For nearly as long, football fans have been celebrating Turkey Day with an afternoon of pigskin against old rivals.
UMass Lowell alum Noelle Lambert finishes in top 8 of "Survivor"
BOSTON - Noelle Lambert, the "Survivor" contestant representing New England this season, was voted off in Wednesday night's broadcast.The UMass Lowell alum proved she could play the game with the best of them, finishing in the top eight."To be the first above the knee amputee to ever play this game of 'Survivor,' I'm absolutely satisfied with what I've been able to do and accomplish, especially physically," she told the audience. When Lambert returned from recording the show in September, she told WBZ-TV she wanted to inspire people just like her.Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a Paralympian setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both - the Born to Run Foundation. In five years, they've raised nearly $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs. You can watch "Survivor" every Wednesday on WBZ.
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!
Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) The popular bookstore Barnes & Noble Booksellers has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Luna
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Luna. “Gorgeous Luna traveled to us all the way from Florida after being found 20 feet down in a ravine. This survivor is finally ready to find a comfy, loving home to call her own!
Boston Globe
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
homenewshere.com
Salem State University rededicates school in honor of late Woburn/Winchester resident
WOBURN – A campus-wide event at Salem State University (SSU) celebrated the rededication of James McKeown School of Education. The School will memorialize a 1977 alumnus and longtime resident of both Woburn and Winchester. The dedication ceremony follows a $10 million gift made to SSU this summer by Cummings...
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Composer Ralph Vaughn Williams Featured at First Parish Dec. 3 Lyceum
As a prelude to the season of Christmas music, the December Lyceum at First Parish on the Common will celebrate Ralph Vaughn Williams, noted English composer who is known for his interest in English folk music and carols, among many other genres. The community is invited to attend the Dec. 3 event from 4 to 5 p.m. – either in person at the church or via Zoom. First Parish is wheelchair accessible.
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
wgbh.org
Superintendents say pandemic's educational impact goes deeper than realized
State and local education officials said Tuesday that schools face a twin challenge in getting students back on track both academically and socially, and that staffing issues further complicate those tasks. Almost three years after the arrival of COVID-19 first disrupted schooling in Massachusetts, lawmakers on the Education Committee gathered...
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
thebostonsun.com
Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later
On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
Superintendent Search about to Reach for Community Input
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools will soon involve residents. Bedford School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said on Friday that the search subcommittee will distribute an online survey, probably before Dec. 1, “to try to gain input from the community and help shape the selection process.”
LGBTQ leaders confront Colorado Springs shooting, other hateful attacks
In the days after the Colorado Springs shooting that left five people dead and 18 injured at a queer nightclub, Massachusetts’ LGBTQ groups are continuing their fight in making sure members of their community are safe. “Every day our youth see, hear, and feel the burden of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric...
