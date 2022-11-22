ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football: Thanksgiving rivals with most Turkey Day victories

The United States has been celebrating Thanksgiving as a national holiday since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln first set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of remembrance and thanks. For nearly as long, football fans have been celebrating Turkey Day with an afternoon of pigskin against old rivals.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

UMass Lowell alum Noelle Lambert finishes in top 8 of "Survivor"

BOSTON - Noelle Lambert, the "Survivor" contestant representing New England this season, was voted off in Wednesday night's broadcast.The UMass Lowell alum proved she could play the game with the best of them, finishing in the top eight."To be the first above the knee amputee to ever play this game of 'Survivor,' I'm absolutely satisfied with what I've been able to do and accomplish, especially physically," she told the audience. When Lambert returned from recording the show in September, she told WBZ-TV she wanted to inspire people just like her.Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a Paralympian setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both - the Born to Run Foundation. In five years, they've raised nearly $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs. You can watch "Survivor" every Wednesday on WBZ. 
LOWELL, MA
Dianna Carney

Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!

Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) The popular bookstore Barnes & Noble Booksellers has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
HINGHAM, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Luna

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Luna. “Gorgeous Luna traveled to us all the way from Florida after being found 20 feet down in a ravine. This survivor is finally ready to find a comfy, loving home to call her own!
HOPKINTON, MA
Boston Globe

It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.

It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
CHELMSFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Composer Ralph Vaughn Williams Featured at First Parish Dec. 3 Lyceum

As a prelude to the season of Christmas music, the December Lyceum at First Parish on the Common will celebrate Ralph Vaughn Williams, noted English composer who is known for his interest in English folk music and carols, among many other genres. The community is invited to attend the Dec. 3 event from 4 to 5 p.m. – either in person at the church or via Zoom. First Parish is wheelchair accessible.
BEDFORD, MA
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
wgbh.org

Superintendents say pandemic's educational impact goes deeper than realized

State and local education officials said Tuesday that schools face a twin challenge in getting students back on track both academically and socially, and that staffing issues further complicate those tasks. Almost three years after the arrival of COVID-19 first disrupted schooling in Massachusetts, lawmakers on the Education Committee gathered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onekindesign.com

A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover

This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
WELLESLEY, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
thebostonsun.com

Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
