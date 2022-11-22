ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

Gameday: What to know before heading to Jones AT&T Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech, fresh off becoming bowl eligible with a win at Iowa State, closes the regular season Saturday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff versus Oklahoma inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchase through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Below...
LUBBOCK, TX
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Oklahoma (6-5), Texas Tech (6-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Oklahoma Will Win. The Sooners got it back. This has been a grind of a year – losing...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon. Tech trailed by 9 after one quarter. Down six starting the fourth, Texas Tech outscored...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Michael Crabtree Set for Nov. 26 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute

IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Michael Crabtree with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Nov. 26, during the Red Raiders’ home football game against Oklahoma, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on FS1.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Wall Hawks vs Idalou Wildcats Preview with Coach Guy

WALL — The Wall Hawks (10-1) travel to Sweetwater on Friday, Nov. 25, to take on the Idalou Wildcats (9-3) in the third round of the 2022 UIL Texas High School Football 3A Div II playoffs at 1 p.m. After defeating the Childress Tigers last week, 44-10, another win would slingshot the Hawks into the state quarterfinals.
WALL, TX
High School Football PRO

Bangs, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brazos Christian School football team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years

LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

How Black Friday has changed in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday is the day where many go out to start or finish their holiday shopping. In Lubbock, the day after Thanksgiving is when many stores at the South Plains Mall have great deals. At the South Plains Mall on Black Friday, more families were able to enjoy a day of shopping […]
LUBBOCK, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing

When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
NEW HOME, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Electric Co. sold to new owners after 78 years

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Electric Co. (LECO) announced it was sold to new owners after 78 years in service. According to a press release from LECO, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran on October 24. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: November 25th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Steady cold rain in Lubbock, wintry mix and snow to the west. Highs in the morning, falling temps in the afternoon. Chance of Precipitation: 90% High of 39°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH. Tonight:. Temperatures...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy