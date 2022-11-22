Read full article on original website
Oklahoma at Texas Tech: Three Keys to the Game
Create a pressure environment ... Accept all the holiday gifts ... It’s black and white: go to Gray.
fox34.com
Gameday: What to know before heading to Jones AT&T Stadium
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech, fresh off becoming bowl eligible with a win at Iowa State, closes the regular season Saturday night with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff versus Oklahoma inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchase through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Below...
College Football News
Oklahoma vs Texas Tech Prediction Game Preview
Oklahoma vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. Record: Oklahoma (6-5), Texas Tech (6-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Oklahoma Will Win. The Sooners got it back. This has been a grind of a year – losing...
Oklahoma at Texas Tech: Our Picks
The AllSooners staff offers our picks for Saturday's season finale between Oklahoma and Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX.
fox34.com
Lady Raiders edge Blue Raiders in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders opened play in the Las Vegas Invitational with an 8-0 run in the last 2:13 to pull out a 72-67 win over Middle Tennessee State Friday afternoon. Tech trailed by 9 after one quarter. Down six starting the fourth, Texas Tech outscored...
fox34.com
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football playoff scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 25.
How Matt Wells is Helping Oklahoma Ahead of Return to Texas Tech
The former Texas Tech head coach has led OU's offensive analysts this season while also serving as a sounding board for Brent Venables.
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
fox34.com
Michael Crabtree Set for Nov. 26 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute
IRVING, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Michael Crabtree with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Nov. 26, during the Red Raiders’ home football game against Oklahoma, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on FS1.
San Angelo LIVE!
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Wall Hawks vs Idalou Wildcats Preview with Coach Guy
WALL — The Wall Hawks (10-1) travel to Sweetwater on Friday, Nov. 25, to take on the Idalou Wildcats (9-3) in the third round of the 2022 UIL Texas High School Football 3A Div II playoffs at 1 p.m. After defeating the Childress Tigers last week, 44-10, another win would slingshot the Hawks into the state quarterfinals.
Bangs, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
everythinglubbock.com
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
How Black Friday has changed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Black Friday is the day where many go out to start or finish their holiday shopping. In Lubbock, the day after Thanksgiving is when many stores at the South Plains Mall have great deals. At the South Plains Mall on Black Friday, more families were able to enjoy a day of shopping […]
This Home on 12 Acres with a Pond and Barn in New Home, Texas Looks Amazing
When I first saw this property had an address in New Home, Texas I thought the listing might have been a mistake but I was wrong. New Home, Texas is located just a little southwest of Lubbock, Texas. It’s a small town in Lynn County, Texas with the last census putting the population at under 500 people. This could be a perfect place to enjoy some privacy while living in a beautiful home.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Electric Co. sold to new owners after 78 years
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Electric Co. (LECO) announced it was sold to new owners after 78 years in service. According to a press release from LECO, Steve and Patsy Moffett sold the business to Bill Moran and his son, Riley Moran on October 24. Steve Moffett will stay with the company as a senior executive.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: November 25th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Steady cold rain in Lubbock, wintry mix and snow to the west. Highs in the morning, falling temps in the afternoon. Chance of Precipitation: 90% High of 39°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH. Tonight:. Temperatures...
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
