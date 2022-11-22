ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news9.com

Tulsa Dream Center Asking For Donations For Annual Toy Drive

The Tulsa Dream Center is asking Black Friday shoppers to pick up toys for their annual toy drive next month. They’re hoping to give out 6,000 toys to boys and girls across Tulsa. People can take new toys to the Dream Center, where they will be wrapped and given...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsan Families Make Memories While Black Friday Shopping

Millions of people are shopping on this Black Friday and are looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck. People at the Woodland Hills in Tulsa are doing the same while making family memories. "Tradition. It's our family tradition," said Laandra Farley. Meet the Farleys. Brooklynn and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe

With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022

One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting. A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland. “To be able to put this...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Black Friday Shopping Safety

Black Friday is a busy day for both shoppers and law enforcement alike. Law enforcement work to make sure shoppers have a fun and safe shopping experience both inside the stores and out in the parking lots. The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will be out...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals

OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists

A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Lights, camera, action: Jenks is now an official film friendly certified city

JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has met all the requirements to become a certified film-friendly destination for media productions through the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF-MO) Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film-friendly certified communities...
JENKS, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for its troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks, and 60 motorist assists. One of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bristow Public Library Selling Thousands of Books at Upcoming Sale

As holiday shoppers get busy this weekend, the Bristow Public Library is offering some great deals on books. From children's books to novels and cookbooks, there is a bit of everything for sale. About 3,000 books at the Bristow Public Library need new homes. "They're just kind of taking up...
BRISTOW, OK

