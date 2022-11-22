Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State

Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center Asking For Donations For Annual Toy Drive
The Tulsa Dream Center is asking Black Friday shoppers to pick up toys for their annual toy drive next month. They’re hoping to give out 6,000 toys to boys and girls across Tulsa. People can take new toys to the Dream Center, where they will be wrapped and given...
news9.com
Tulsan Families Make Memories While Black Friday Shopping
Millions of people are shopping on this Black Friday and are looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck. People at the Woodland Hills in Tulsa are doing the same while making family memories. "Tradition. It's our family tradition," said Laandra Farley. Meet the Farleys. Brooklynn and...
Tulsa Police Patrol Woodland Hills Mall To Help Keep Shoppers Safe
With all of the traffic at Woodland Hills mall, Tulsa law enforcement agencies say they're working together to make sure everyone stays safe. For more than a decade now Sgt. Brian Collum has continued his annual patrol over Woodland Hills during the holiday season. Collum started a program called Operation Safe Shopper because of the high number of car break-ins in the area.
Humane Society of Tulsa offers $50 adoptions on Black Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is hosting a Black Friday event. All adoptions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30th will be $50. In a Facebook post, the organization says that their shelters are full. They have dogs of all sizes and ages. The event starts at...
news9.com
Arvest 'Winterfest' Kicks Off In Tulsa With New Additions For 2022
One of Tulsa’s biggest winter events just kicked off Friday with a celebration and tree lighting. A big addition to this year's Winterfest is a 50-foot animated tree and organizers say it's all a part of turning downtown Tulsa into a winter wonderland. “To be able to put this...
news9.com
Black Friday Shopping Safety
Black Friday is a busy day for both shoppers and law enforcement alike. Law enforcement work to make sure shoppers have a fun and safe shopping experience both inside the stores and out in the parking lots. The Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office will be out...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Apple Barrel Cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
OWASSO, Okla. — On Thanksgiving, the Apple Barrel Cafe in Owasso offered free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jad Alkhatib, the son of Apple Barrel Cafe’s founder, said they fed more than 200 people today. He also said one Apple Barrel Cafe location does a...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide
Oklahoma has grown with their light displays, attractions and events!. This article shows the upcoming Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. Bookmark and Save this Article for easy reference to plan your holidays. (I will continuously be updating...
news9.com
Tulsa International Airport Expected To See Increase In Travelers This Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa International Airport is expecting to see an increase in travelers through the next couple of days for Thanksgiving. News On 6's Cal Day was live Thursday morning with everything you need to know if you're making a last minute trip.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
news9.com
Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists
A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
KOKI FOX 23
Lights, camera, action: Jenks is now an official film friendly certified city
JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks has met all the requirements to become a certified film-friendly destination for media productions through the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF-MO) Film Friendly Community Program. “We’re thrilled to welcome the City of Jenks to our growing roster of film-friendly certified communities...
Pryor man says 'thank you' to community with free Thanksgiving meals
Pryor man says "thank you" to community with free Thanksgiving meal after supporting him through a devastating loss
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
Tally's Good Food Cafe Serves Free Thanksgiving Meal For Anyone
A local restaurant is carrying on tradition of providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walks in. The owner says it's his way of showing his gratitude, sharing joy and food with others. On a rainy Thanksgiving morning, people lined up outside Tally’s Good Food Cafe. "It means...
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
okcfox.com
Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for its troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks, and 60 motorist assists. One of...
TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
news9.com
Bristow Public Library Selling Thousands of Books at Upcoming Sale
As holiday shoppers get busy this weekend, the Bristow Public Library is offering some great deals on books. From children's books to novels and cookbooks, there is a bit of everything for sale. About 3,000 books at the Bristow Public Library need new homes. "They're just kind of taking up...
Tulsans share concern, anger over butane transload facility near BMX headquarters
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are concerned about a recent decision made by members of City Council. A business is currently transloading butane next to BMX National Headquarters. Transloading is when a shipment is transferred from one method of transportation to another. In this case, butane is being moved from...
