Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Canton Neighorhood receives $1,000 donation

SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of the Canton Neighborhood Center. The funds will assist the food pantry in providing nutritious food to local families in need this holiday season. The Canton Neighborhood Center operates its food pantry on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with help from dedicated volunteers and supporters like SeaComm. From the left are SeaComm Canton Assistant Branch Manager Ashley Montgomery and Canton Neighborhood Center Director Mia Benjamin. Photo Submitted by SeaComm.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s city attorney leaving job after 30 years

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After working for 30 years as Watertown city attorney, Robert Slye is moving on. He’s taking a job as state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky’s principal law clerk. Slye, who will turn 69 next year, says the new job will help him ease...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
FELTS MILLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Feeding the need: Food pantries see uptick in demand

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, some local food pantries were seeing an increase in traffic and an increase in the cost to keep shelves stocked. Pickup orders were rolling out at the Alexandria Bay community food pantry. Pantry volunteers say they’re starting to see pre-pandemic traffic...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams

WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
WINNSBORO, SC
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals, volunteers give their time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner returned and it looked a lot like it’s pre-pandemic self. From noon to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, people were treated to turkey dinners via takeout, delivery and, for the first time in 3 years, dining in. Now that...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday. The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees. This years’ theme is “It’s a...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

College students celebrate Thanksgiving

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Many college students head home on Thanksgiving break, but international students typically don’t have that option, so today St. Lawrence University made sure they got a meal. 45 students from countries across the world, along with faculty members and other students got a cajun-style...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees. The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Community members and local companies sponsor...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday in Canton. A celebration of life will be announced early next week and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY

