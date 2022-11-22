Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Former Philadelphia Sheriff's deputy charged with selling guns used in fatal shooting of high school studentAvdhesh PalawatPhiladelphia, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
northcountrynow.com
Canton Neighorhood receives $1,000 donation
SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of the Canton Neighborhood Center. The funds will assist the food pantry in providing nutritious food to local families in need this holiday season. The Canton Neighborhood Center operates its food pantry on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with help from dedicated volunteers and supporters like SeaComm. From the left are SeaComm Canton Assistant Branch Manager Ashley Montgomery and Canton Neighborhood Center Director Mia Benjamin. Photo Submitted by SeaComm.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s city attorney leaving job after 30 years
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After working for 30 years as Watertown city attorney, Robert Slye is moving on. He’s taking a job as state Supreme Court Judge James McClusky’s principal law clerk. Slye, who will turn 69 next year, says the new job will help him ease...
wwnytv.com
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
wwnytv.com
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
wwnytv.com
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
wwnytv.com
Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
wwnytv.com
Feeding the need: Food pantries see uptick in demand
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, some local food pantries were seeing an increase in traffic and an increase in the cost to keep shelves stocked. Pickup orders were rolling out at the Alexandria Bay community food pantry. Pantry volunteers say they’re starting to see pre-pandemic traffic...
wwnytv.com
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
wwnytv.com
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals, volunteers give their time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner returned and it looked a lot like it’s pre-pandemic self. From noon to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, people were treated to turkey dinners via takeout, delivery and, for the first time in 3 years, dining in. Now that...
wwnytv.com
Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold...
informnny.com
VIDEO: Exclusive First Look at ALL of this year’s trees at A North Country Festival of Trees
(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
wwnytv.com
Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
wwnytv.com
A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday. The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees. This years’ theme is “It’s a...
wwnytv.com
College students celebrate Thanksgiving
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Many college students head home on Thanksgiving break, but international students typically don’t have that option, so today St. Lawrence University made sure they got a meal. 45 students from countries across the world, along with faculty members and other students got a cajun-style...
wwnytv.com
Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees. The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Community members and local companies sponsor...
wwnytv.com
Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Scozzafava, 85, passed away on Thursday in Canton. A celebration of life will be announced early next week and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Comments / 3