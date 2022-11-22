SeaComm recently donated $1,000 in support of the Canton Neighborhood Center. The funds will assist the food pantry in providing nutritious food to local families in need this holiday season. The Canton Neighborhood Center operates its food pantry on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with help from dedicated volunteers and supporters like SeaComm. From the left are SeaComm Canton Assistant Branch Manager Ashley Montgomery and Canton Neighborhood Center Director Mia Benjamin. Photo Submitted by SeaComm.

CANTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO