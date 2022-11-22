ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Green and Save Some Green by Thrifting This Holiday Season

Instead of rushing to the mall this Black Friday, shop second-hand first. That’s the message GoodwillFinds CEO Matt Kaness is urging Americans to consider when shopping this holiday season.  And younger generations are buying it. Amid record inflation and ongoing climate change, shoppers are yearning for a more eco-friendly and affordable holiday. “The benefits of shopping second-hand, I just think it's one of these unique opportunities in retail where there's a true triple bottom line,” Kaness said. The benefits of shopping second-hand can include everything from getting a good deal on a one-of-a-kind find to combating climate change. Plus, when shopping at organizations like Goodwill, Kaness said, Americans can choose to support worthy causes. Goodwill is a 120-year-old nonprofit, known for its professional training, job placement, and mentoring services that help vulnerable communities like disabled individuals, homeless individuals, and the formerly incarcerated who get help integrating into the workforce. “You get great value, you're able to also support a cause that you believe in, and then the direct impact of those dollars keeping items out of landfills as well as not buying new items, especially items sourced from overseas where the regulations aren't as strong as in the United States,” Kaness said. “It's just a win, win, win.”
Save Some Green by Going Green This Holiday An overwhelming majority of consumers are vying to be a little greener this holiday season. Some 71 percent of consumers want to be less wasteful, with nearly three in four millennials hoping to give more eco-friendly gifts, according to ThredUp's Holiday Survey, conducted together with GlobalData . Also, 66 percent of consumers say buying secondhand clothing and apparel as gifts is more socially acceptable than it was five years ago, and more than half of consumers — about 56 percent — say they are open to or prefer a used or upcycled gift, because they’re more unique and eco-friendly, ThredUp reported. Amid historic inflation, going green can also help to save some green this holiday. About 76 percent of consumers, including 79 percent of millennials, hope to find more affordable gifts this season, with 64 percent of them agreeing that purchasing second-hand gifts could help save money, according to the ThredUp data. These holiday trends only build on an existing surge in thrifting and shopping second-hand in recent years. The second-hand and resale market in the U.S. alone is expected to more than double to $82 billion by 2026, according to ThredUp’s 2022 Resale Report.
Online Thrift Drives Sales Online thrift stores and retailers like ThredUp, Poshmark, and DePop are making it much easier for consumers to buy second-hand, and online resale is expected to grow four times by 2026, outpacing other second-hand sectors, ThredUp reports. Meanwhile, Goodwill launched its own e-commerce website, GoodwillFinds, in October. CEO Kaness said the response has been overwhelmingly positive so far. “People are really excited about what we're doing. We have over 100,000 unique items on the site. We'll be scaling to a million by the end of next year, and the momentum is just palpable,” he said. But the website has also received some backlash online from consumers who’ve noticed elevated prices, which can range well past $1,000
for some premium goods. Kaness said the items on GoodwillFinds represent less than 1 percent of items donated and resold through Goodwill, so if consumers don’t like those prices, they can always shop in store. He added that the nonprofit “will always be serving the value customer, especially those families that are in need during economic hardship like we have right now in this country.” That said, GoodwillFinds is targeting new types of consumers. Kaness said it wants to be a place for individuals looking for specific vintage or second-hand items, as well as those customers who want to buy second-hand for environmental reasons, and also those looking to “vote with their wallet,” to support specific missions like Goodwill’s. “GoodwillFinds is not just extending the heritage of shopping at Goodwill stores and making that easier to access online, but we're also trying to reach a new demographic, and that just means that we play in a much broader price range than we have historically through the stores,” he said. "

