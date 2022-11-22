Read full article on original website
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
State College
Port Matilda EMS to cease operations in next 90 days
PORT MATILDA — A local municipality could be losing its emergency medical services by the end of the year. According to a Facebook post Nov. 21 by Port Matilda EMS, its service will cease operations within 90 days. The post read, “Today we shared with the local townships and Port Matilda Borough that comprise our service area that we will be notifying Seven (Mountains) EMS and the state of our intent to close the service within 90 days.” The post said that the “decision was not made easily and not without a lot of regret.”
WJAC TV
911: Crews on scene of house fire in Reade Township
Reade Township, PA (WJAC) — According to 911 dispatchers in Cambria County, crews are currently on scene of a house fire in Reade Township. Officials say the fire broke out at a home along the 100 block of Lidwell Road, in Fallentimber. Authorities have not provided any further details...
WJAC TV
Machine Gun Preacher, Somerset Co. organizations hand out 100 turkeys to those in need
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — In Somerset County Tuesday, dozens of vehicles lined up at the Angels of East Africa and MGP Rat Bikes parking lot. In collaboration with 3C's Church, the organizations gave away free turkeys, along with side dishes, pie, and coloring books for kids. This marks...
WJAC TV
Memory tree at local restaurant providing holiday help for those struggling with addiction
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — In Blair County, a local organization dedicated to ending the stigma around drug addiction is once again collecting donations to help continue to spread awareness for their cause. The organization Families United for Change set up a Christmas memory tree to honor those who...
Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
Blair County men found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Tyrone men were locked up after being spotted by Tyrone Borough police officers and reportedly found with nearly 5,000 packets of heroin, meth, and a gun. Tyrone police report that they spotted a vehicle on the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that they recognized as […]
Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
WJAC TV
Claysburg woman neglected care for horses, caused one to suffer miscarriage, troopers say
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Claysburg woman is behind bars and faces numerous charges related to animal cruelty after neglecting to care for four horses. Troopers say the investigation into 20-year-old Katlyn Weyant began in early October when police were dispatched to...
Central PA Humane Society dogs receive Thanksgiving meal
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family. Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for five years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his three dogs. This […]
“Brown Friday” the unofficial holiday for plumbers
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– We hear the term Black Friday, but what about Brown Friday? This term is an unofficial holiday for plumbers as it’s one of their busiest days of the year. Brown Friday is the day after Thanksgiving when plumbers get more calls due to multiple drain problems from the holiday. That happens because […]
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center opened its doors to all who needed a Thanksgiving meal
Allegiance Rehabilitation Center in Cambria County opened it's doors to visitors Thursday afternoon who wanted free Thanksgiving meals.
WJAC TV
Officers find $50K worth of heroin during traffic stop in Tyrone, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — Two Blair County men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop revealed they had outstanding warrants and over $50,000 worth of drugs on them, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Tyrone Borough police department, officers recognized a vehicle parked on the...
WJAC TV
'The kindness is overwhelming:' Johnstown Family Kitchen serves free Thanksgiving meals
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — While many of us enjoyed Thanksgiving meals with our families and friends, several people in our community weren't as fortunate. Many local volunteers dedicate their own holiday to make sure others have a great one. Over 100 people gathered at the St. Vincent de...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36
CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
erienewsnow.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Search underway for suspects that broke into Everett business, stole slew of items
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for leads on a burglary that took place Tuesday at Price’s Mostoller Tarps in East Providence Township. On Nov. 22 between 2 and 4 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the manufacturing business and stole multiple items, which include but are not limited to: Torch […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
