Crews respond to Thanksgiving day house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Reade Township on Thanksgiving. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just after 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Lidwell Road. It’s reported that 6 different departments responded, including EMS. Ashville Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Reade Twp. […]
Port Matilda EMS to cease operations in next 90 days

PORT MATILDA — A local municipality could be losing its emergency medical services by the end of the year. According to a Facebook post Nov. 21 by Port Matilda EMS, its service will cease operations within 90 days. The post read, “Today we shared with the local townships and Port Matilda Borough that comprise our service area that we will be notifying Seven (Mountains) EMS and the state of our intent to close the service within 90 days.” The post said that the “decision was not made easily and not without a lot of regret.”
911: Crews on scene of house fire in Reade Township

Reade Township, PA (WJAC) — According to 911 dispatchers in Cambria County, crews are currently on scene of a house fire in Reade Township. Officials say the fire broke out at a home along the 100 block of Lidwell Road, in Fallentimber. Authorities have not provided any further details...
Centre County area EMS to disband after decades of service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County emergency medical service announced that they will soon be disbanded, citing a lack of staffing which has been affecting many others in the area. Port Matilda EMS posted to Facebook Monday, that the choice to disband services was “not made easily and not without a lot of regret.” […]
Area Man Conned into Depositing $15K into Bitcoin ATM

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney say an area man was conned into depositing $15,000.00 into an ATM in Punxsutawney. According to a release issued by Punxsutawney-based State Police on Thursday, November 24, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, near Indiana Street, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.
Centre County woman dead after crash on I-80

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman from Centre County died after a Monday crash on Interstate 80, state police said. Troopers were called at 4:29 p.m. to the scene near mile marker 185 on I-80 going west where 41-year-old Jamie Goodyear, of Bellefonte, was found deceased after she crashed her 2012 Jeep Compass, according to […]
Central PA Humane Society dogs receive Thanksgiving meal

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)—The furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the kindness of an Altoona family. Bill Sell has been cooking a Thanksgiving treat for the dogs at the shelter for five years. This hearty, healthy meal is something he cooks for his three dogs. This […]
“Brown Friday” the unofficial holiday for plumbers

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– We hear the term Black Friday, but what about Brown Friday? This term is an unofficial holiday for plumbers as it’s one of their busiest days of the year. Brown Friday is the day after Thanksgiving when plumbers get more calls due to multiple drain problems from the holiday. That happens because […]
Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 36

CHEST TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:22 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on State Route 36, in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police say a 2019...
Details emerge in killings of 2 elderly Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD (KSL) -- A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
