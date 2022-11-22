Read full article on original website
MITCHELL - The Nebraska State Patrol investigated a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 13 on Highway 26 near Mitchell at 7:30 a.m. Friday. State patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says Michael Martin, 26, of Torrington, rear-ended a semi-tractor-trailer, driven by Jonathon Hicks, 57, of Casper, in his Toyota Sedan. The semi-tractor-trailer was stopped at a railroad crossing.
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
