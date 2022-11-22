Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving returns for in-person meal at local church
MURRAY, KY — Soup for the Soul organized the Murray-Calloway County Community Thanksgiving in the gymnasium of Murray First United Methodist Church. Previously, the event has been held in the Murray Banquet Center. This was also the group's first dine-in meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The past few years have been takeout and delivery only.
WBBJ
Marines take the lead in getting toys to kids
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season once again, with Toys for Tots kicking off!. The Marine Corps League are all ready for the Toys for Tots to help children in West Tennessee. Tom Corley, who is a member of the Captain Jack Holland detachment 735, Marine Corps...
thunderboltradio.com
“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City
Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
WBBJ
Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
WBBJ
West Tennessee church taking donations for upcoming giveaway
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A Greenfield church is hosting a free giveaway in December. Greenfield First Baptist Church says they will be hosting the giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Items available will include gently used clothes, household items, toys, and non-perishable food items. You can drop off items to be...
westkentuckystar.com
Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY
As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
WBBJ
Bumpus Harley Davidson holds Black Friday event
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store celebrated the holidays with a Black Friday event. The holiday season is in full swing. Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson had their Black Friday event that had lots to offer. There were special deals at the store, as well as free photos with...
westkentuckystar.com
Christmas parades kick off this weekend
Shopping and Christmas light displays aren't the only holiday traditions that return this weekend. Community Christmas parades also get started on Saturday, but the bulk of the celebrations will be next weekend. Here's the schedule:. SATURDAY, NOV. 26. Mayfield's parade participants will line up Saturday at 3 pm near Mayfield...
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
Brownsville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School football team will have a game with Haywood High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
WBBJ
Hunt is on for Thanksgiving meal ingredients
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is days away and local residents are on the hunt for their ingredients. Shortages have been talked about for 2022, and while some stores are feeling the effects, some are still providing their customers Thanksgiving needs. “We haven’t really noticed a lot of out of...
actionnews5.com
Multiple agencies join forces to combat retail theft in Tipton Co.
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple agencies joined forces to combat retail theft across Tipton County. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, and 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson announced Wednesday about a retail theft joint operation. Businesses across America have lost $95 billion which...
Huntingdon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Decatur County Riverside High School football team will have a game with Huntingdon High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate two previously missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
WBBJ
Black Friday shoppers flock to Jackson stores
JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday kicked off in the Hub City, bringing long lines and insane prices!. “I’m here Black Friday shopping. Got my caffeine ready to go for the day. Just enjoy it and see what kind of deals we can get,” Shane Vaczy, a Black Friday shopper.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason City Board passes first reading of “on-premises” beer ordinance
The City of Gleason is one step closer to allowing restaurants to serve beer in the city limits after the City Board passed the first reading of an updated ordinance this week. Before the vote, City Attorney Beau Pemberton outlined the revised ordinance. (AUDIO) The first reading passed unanimously 5-0...
kbsi23.com
2 face 9 counts of cruelty to animals charges in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after some puppies were dropped off the side of the road in Hickman County. On Thursday, November 17, someone called the sheriff’s office to report some puppies dropped on the side of the road. He took the puppies home...
radionwtn.com
Day After Thanksgiving Hikes At Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake
Skip the Black Friday shopping and join the Tennessee State Parks on the day after Thanksgiving for a post-holiday hike. They have guided hikes for all ages and abilities, from easy peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. With 57 State Parks to choose from, it’s easy to find just the right hike at a park near you.
