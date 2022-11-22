Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Ken Leonard to coach final game on Friday, 4A championship against Providence Catholic
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- For the second straight season, Sacred Heart-Griffin will be playing in the 4A championship game. This time it's a bit different though as it will be Ken Leonard's final time coaching the Cyclones. Undefeated SHG will meet up with Providence Catholic in Champaign. The Celtics enter...
Jayden Gardner’s 26 pace No. 5 Virginia to easy win vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
Jayden Gardner scored a season-high 26 points for No. 5 Virginia in a wire-to-wire 72-45 home victory Friday night against
Belle Vernon Routs Avonworth in WPIAL Class-3A Title Game
PITTSBURGH — It was the Quinton Martin show on Friday night at Acrisure Stadium, as the junior five-star recruit scored three touchdowns to power Belle Vernon to a 24-7 win over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class-3A championship. Martin had a 32-yard touchdowns reception, a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 45-yard rushing score. Avonworth was just overmatched and didn’t have an answer for Martin.
Heart of the Bulldogs:
, The Wortham Bulldogs did not win a district or state championship this season, but in their area playoff loss to Price Carlisle they played with the heart of a champion. Displaying a tenacity synonymous with their nickname, the Bulldogs overcame a three-touchdown deficit in the second quarter to take the lead with a vintage Wortham third quarter. They lost the lead in the fourth quarter, but came back to get within 40-36 late in the game. Out of timeouts and with Carlisle possessing the ball and needing a first down to ice the victory, Wortham gave itself one last chance...
