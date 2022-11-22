The city of Oskaloosa is set to buy a new fire truck in the coming year, Oskaloosa.com reported. The Oskaloosa City Council approved a resolution to enter into a contract to buy a new pumper truck for the Oskaloosa Fire Department at its regular meeting Monday night. The current pumper truck used by the department has been in service for over 22 years, according to the Oskaloosa Fire Department, while it only has a life expectancy of 20 years. Given the truck’s long service, the department has determined that it is in need of a new pumper truck.

