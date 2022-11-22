Read full article on original website
Iowans donate free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — The trademark portion of any Thanksgiving gathering is the dinner, and Iowans were doing their part to make sure everyone had the chance to enjoy one by giving out those meals for free. The days leading up to Thanksgiving at the South Gate Masonic Lodge...
KCCI.com
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
hometownpressia.com
Co-Line teams up with county law enforcement to fill the shelves of local food pantries
Jasper County Chief Deputy Duane Rozendaal and Co-Line employees fill the back of a deputy’s vehicle with food donations. On Friday, Nov. 18, the employees of Co-Line, a manufacturing company south of Sully, brought in a record-breaking 1,400 pounds of non-perishable food items for local food pantries. This year, the company had a friendly competition among team members and the counties they live in. Team Jasper/Poweshiek/Polk brought in 925 pounds, overfilling the back of a Jasper County Sheriff’s vehicle. Team Mahaska/Marion/Wapello brought in a hefty 475 pounds. Deputies from Mahaska County made deliveries to the food pantries in New Sharon and Rose Hill while Jasper County rushed the goods to the East Jasper Christian Food Pantry in Kellogg.
iheart.com
Des Moines Salvation Army Sees Soaring Demand For Services
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Salvation Army in Des Moines is trying to raise $1.3 million this Christmas season. Major Butch Frost says the funds are needed to support the many services offered to needy families. He says demand has been continually growing, citing a 164% increase in demand at Salvation Army food pantries in central Iowa this year. He says most patrons are working, but are having trouble making ends meet due to inflation.
ottumwaradio.com
Date Announced for Oskaloosa Christmas Parade
Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 PM. Main Street Director, Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at...
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
KCCI.com
Volunteers prepare thousands of free Thanksgiving meals at Chuck's Restaurant
DES MOINES, Iowa — Volunteers are busy cooking for the 37th Parks Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Chuck's Restaurant. After weeks of preparation, dozens of people are spending Thanksgiving Eve preparing more than 3,000 meals for the Des Moines community. From cooking to packaging and delivery, it's all donated by...
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
theperrynews.com
Fire destroys passenger minivan early Friday on Perry Park Avenue
A minivan was destroyed by fire early Friday in the Perry Park apartment complex. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which occurred about 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Perry park Avenue. Officers of the Perry Police Department responded and partially extinguished the fire, which fully engulfed the...
KCCI.com
Saved by a bowl: Chuck's Restaurant receives container to help feed thousands for Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Let the mashing begin!. A generous donor has provided a giant bowl to Chuck's Restaurant for Thanksgiving. The Des Moines restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there was one missing ingredient — a 140-quart bowl. Chuck's recently purchased a...
KCCI.com
Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Oskaloosa (IA) to Buy Demo Fire Truck at Reduced Price
The city of Oskaloosa is set to buy a new fire truck in the coming year, Oskaloosa.com reported. The Oskaloosa City Council approved a resolution to enter into a contract to buy a new pumper truck for the Oskaloosa Fire Department at its regular meeting Monday night. The current pumper truck used by the department has been in service for over 22 years, according to the Oskaloosa Fire Department, while it only has a life expectancy of 20 years. Given the truck’s long service, the department has determined that it is in need of a new pumper truck.
iheart.com
Iowa-Based Clothing Shop RAYGUN to Partner with News Satire Site The Onion
(Iowa) -- Iowa-based clothing shop RAYGUN is announcing a collaboration with news satire site The Onion. RAYGUN says it will continue to produce t-shirts with satirical local slogans but will also expand to include merchandise with national appeal. The new merchandise can be found at RAYGUN's five Iowa locations, in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Iowa City, and Davenport.
KCCI.com
Goats, sheep and pigs among the dozens of animals rescued from Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa returned to Des Moines Wednesday after a large-scale rescue operation. Over 100 animals were found dead on the eastern Iowa property. The ARL returned with a large number of rescued goats, sheep and pigs. About 140 animals are now...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
KCCI.com
Police search for Fort Dodge robbery suspect
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber who stole cash from a coffee shop. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Scooter's Coffee. Police say the man walked up to the drive-thru, demanded money and took off. Contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424 if you...
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
KCCI.com
Iowa owned candy shop celebrates global success of cotton candy sales
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades, Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines has been a one-stop shop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now decked out with holiday sweets, you can find just about anything — from peppermint bark to assorted candies. But in one corner of the...
1380kcim.com
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
