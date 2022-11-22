Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said...
WTHI
Lawrenceville is working to improve the city by tearing down abandoned, rundown houses
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- The city of Lawrenceville is making an effort to beautify its neighborhoods by tearing down abandoned, rundown homes. The cleanup of these properties started in October. During this time the city has demolished several homes. Most of these homes have been abandoned after being damaged by fire.
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
MyWabashValley.com
Rain for part of the weekend
Most of the area in a moderate drought. High of 49 and low of 39 so far today. No rain at the TV station today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a light wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has our developing storm SW of here. Satellite and radar are all clear for here. DRy weather till later on Saturday and then rain till Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be pretty decent. Next syste is next Tuesday – Wednesday. After that clams down for a few days. Temps stay mild for a while yet. Signs of some colder temps after about the first week of December. Tonight, clear and 27. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 58. Rain ends on Sunday but more early next week and temps not bad next week.
Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday. Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help. Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot...
WTHI
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
vincennespbs.org
Oaktown man arrested after fleeing scene
A Knox County man was jailed after fleeing the scene of a battery incident. Indiana State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle in Vincennes driven by 47-year-old Lester Rhoads of Oaktown late Tuesday night. Rhoads was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. His Blood Alcohol Content was reported...
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
WAND TV
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
