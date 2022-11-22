Most of the area in a moderate drought. High of 49 and low of 39 so far today. No rain at the TV station today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a light wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has our developing storm SW of here. Satellite and radar are all clear for here. DRy weather till later on Saturday and then rain till Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be pretty decent. Next syste is next Tuesday – Wednesday. After that clams down for a few days. Temps stay mild for a while yet. Signs of some colder temps after about the first week of December. Tonight, clear and 27. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 58. Rain ends on Sunday but more early next week and temps not bad next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO