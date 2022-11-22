Read full article on original website
Options Action: Silvergate options
Equity Armor Investments' Brian Stutland on Silvergate options after Block.One CEO takes a stake. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
Chart of the Week: Has OIH hit a plateau?
The traders look at whether oil and oil services have plateaued. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
What the China protests mean for Apple
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on what the protests at Foxconn could mean for Apple manufacturing. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
Tech's reality check: How the industry lost $7.4 trillion in one year
The Nasdaq has tumbled sharply from its all-time high a year ago, as layoffs, inflation and rising interest rates roil the tech industry. Companies are slowing spending and responding to a weakening economy after seeing their stock prices tank. "You just don't know what it's going to be like going...
Bitcoin bounces from lows, and why crypto insider trading is hard to prosecute: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores why crypto insider trading cases are few and far between.
Dow closes more than 150 points higher. Stocks notch gains for holiday week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and others
(BBBY) – The housewares retailer is struggling to keep its stores stocked, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The paper cites analytics company DataWeave numbers showing more than 40% of the retailer's products were out of stock in October. Nonetheless, the stock rose 1% in the premarket.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving. If you're scheduled to work today, please don't work too hard. U.S. stock markets are knocking off early, anyway, at 1 p.m. ET. (Bond markets close at 2 p.m.) Despite it being a short week with somewhat low trading volumes, equities are on pace to finish the frame in positive territory. The Fed minutes released Wednesday put a little extra pep in traders' steps. The central bank's policy makers indicated they are ready to slow down the pace of rate hikes given evidence of some progress in the fight against inflation. Read live market updates here.
CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
Watch CNBC's full interview with former Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren on retail, holiday shopping
Terry Lundgren, TJL Advisors CEO and former Macy’s CEO, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the state of the U.S. consumer on Black Friday. Lundgren explains why he thinks retailers will finish 2022 with record sales and why Black Friday has been less of a "frenzy" in recent years. "As the online business became a greater percent, there's less of that urgency," Lundgren tells CNBC.
Musk says Twitter to launch 'Verified' service next week with a 'gold check' for companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Don't bank on free returns: 60% of retailers roll out stricter policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
