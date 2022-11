GORHAM, Maine – Junior back Jordan Cummings (Auburn, Maine/Edward Little) and sophomore forward Sage Drinkwater (Steep Falls, Maine/Bonny Eagle) of the University of Southern Maine Huskies' field hockey team were each selected to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches' Association (NFHCA) All-Region second team. Both first team All-Little East...

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO