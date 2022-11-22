Read full article on original website
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays
If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
This Festive Alpharetta Eatery Goes ‘Pretty In Pink’ For The Holidays
If your favorite color is pink and you’ve got a soft spot for the holidays, then we may have found the perfect restaurant for you to check out over the next few weeks. The Cape Restaurant & Beach Bar has ditched the coast for a holiday candyland, that’s a real sweet treat for the eyes.
Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL
The Black Coffee Company, or Black Coffee ATL was founded in 2018 by Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot. The coffee company is a premier coffee shop serving specialty coffee, loose leaf tea, and fresh baked pastries. The coffee shop also hosts various events such as game nights, workshops, classes, coffee […] The post Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!
Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
Johns Creek eatery to become Indian fusion restaurant
ATL Pakka Local will blend Indian flavors into familiar dishes.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
‘Blue Thanksgiving’ volunteers feed first responders on Thanksgiving Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thanksgiving Day started early for dozens of volunteers in Cobb County as “Blue Thanksgiving” aimed to feed hundreds of law enforcement members and first responders throughout metro Atlanta. “We have hot meals and cold meals depending on the time of day they come...
Gwinnett County pop-up grocery store offers free Thanksgiving items ahead of holiday
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A free pop-up grocery store in Gwinnett County is giving families in need the chance for a Thanksgiving feast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Organizers say rising food costs are making the need greater than ever. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson...
'Hug your family because you never know' | Family, friends remember mother killed while working as a Lyft driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family, friends and the community came together to remember a 31-year-old mother of three killed in DeKalb County earlier this week while working as a Lyft driver. A father's grief could be heard and seen Friday evening. “It’s hard on us," Joe Sawyer said at his...
'We don't want this to happen to anybody else' | Viral metro Atlanta family loses home in fire
ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family that rose to social media stardom for their son's uncombable locks is now leaning on the community after a fire destroyed their home. The Samples said they are sharing their story in hopes others will heed their warning and stay safe this holiday season.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
'I am gonna miss my children for the rest of my life' | This is how a Paulding County mother plans to remember teen sons lost in fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — When Kati Wall called 911 on Sept. 23, she was terrified but hopeful. “My kids are there and they haven’t answered their cell phones,” she told the dispatcher. “I just need to know if they’re OK.”. She was rushing to her...
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special Occasions
Welcome my fellow pasta, pizza, wine and olive oil lovers. Here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta for authentic tastes of Italy. If you are a spaghetti, ravioli, linguini, fettuccini, zucchini(zoodle), or lasagna lover, I know you appreciate the effort that goes into making authentic Italian food. The style of using fresh produce and original ingredients takes us one taste closer to old Italy. Italian cuisine was introduced to the US in the 1900s by immigrant Italians; who first settled in the eastern end of the country in states like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The first Italian immigrants arrived on the bay of New York during The Great Arrival, in a place called Ellis Island, which is now monumentalised as an Immigrant Museum.
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news
ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
