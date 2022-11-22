ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Related
secretatlanta.co

This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays

If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
ALPHARETTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL

The Black Coffee Company, or Black Coffee ATL was founded in 2018 by Chris Bolden, Jamin Butler, Branden Cole, Gino Jones, Leonard Lightfoot. The coffee company is a premier coffee shop serving specialty coffee, loose leaf tea, and fresh baked pastries. The coffee shop also hosts various events such as game nights, workshops, classes, coffee […] The post Black-owned business profile: The Black Coffee Company/Black Coffee ATL appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!

Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land

A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special Occasions

Welcome my fellow pasta, pizza, wine and olive oil lovers. Here is a list of restaurants in Atlanta for authentic tastes of Italy. If you are a spaghetti, ravioli, linguini, fettuccini, zucchini(zoodle), or lasagna lover, I know you appreciate the effort that goes into making authentic Italian food. The style of using fresh produce and original ingredients takes us one taste closer to old Italy. Italian cuisine was introduced to the US in the 1900s by immigrant Italians; who first settled in the eastern end of the country in states like New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia. The first Italian immigrants arrived on the bay of New York during The Great Arrival, in a place called Ellis Island, which is now monumentalised as an Immigrant Museum.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
ATLANTA, GA

