I will never get used to this. City folk in search of wild turkeys in a bucolic setting can just head over to Swan Point Cemetery — they are pretty easy to spot. For people of a certain age, the sight of a rafter, or flock, of turkeys strolling about town is just nutty. There never used to be any anywhere, but several decades ago the DEM reintroduced wild turkeys in the rural areas of the state. The success of the program has exceeded all expectations.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO