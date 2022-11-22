ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rinewstoday.com

In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022

Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Last Week in 02840

The Preservation Society of Newport County held a preview party on Nov. 18 for its third annual “Sparkling Lights” display. People began gathering around the Welcome Center shortly after dark. Board chairman Bill Lucey welcomed all to the “flipping of the switch” ceremony, and thanked Jim Donahue for his work overseeing the installation. Upon hearing the name of the landscape designer and horticulturist, a woman in the crowd exclaimed, “He is amazing! I love him!”
rinewstoday.com

ART! The Art of Christmas at Mayor Frank Picozzi’s

It’s b-a-c-k! The artful Christmas decorations of Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi!. Months of work culminate of the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The Mayor says, “My display is complete. It’ll undergo testing all week but it will be ready for the kids (including the adult ones) the day after Thanksgiving.
WARWICK, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: MAYOR JORGE O. ELORZA PROVIDENCE

The last couple of years have brought us many challenges, and as we look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving this year with friends and family, I am reminded how much we have to be thankful for here in our capital city. First, as I reflect on my time in office, I...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

A Rafter Of Turkeys

I will never get used to this. City folk in search of wild turkeys in a bucolic setting can just head over to Swan Point Cemetery — they are pretty easy to spot. For people of a certain age, the sight of a rafter, or flock, of turkeys strolling about town is just nutty. There never used to be any anywhere, but several decades ago the DEM reintroduced wild turkeys in the rural areas of the state. The success of the program has exceeded all expectations.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000

This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard

(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Person hospitalized after home invasion in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a person was hospitalized following a home invasion on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
CRANSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
PAWTUCKET, RI

