rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
newportthisweek.com
Last Week in 02840
The Preservation Society of Newport County held a preview party on Nov. 18 for its third annual “Sparkling Lights” display. People began gathering around the Welcome Center shortly after dark. Board chairman Bill Lucey welcomed all to the “flipping of the switch” ceremony, and thanked Jim Donahue for his work overseeing the installation. Upon hearing the name of the landscape designer and horticulturist, a woman in the crowd exclaimed, “He is amazing! I love him!”
rinewstoday.com
ART! The Art of Christmas at Mayor Frank Picozzi’s
It’s b-a-c-k! The artful Christmas decorations of Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi!. Months of work culminate of the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The Mayor says, “My display is complete. It’ll undergo testing all week but it will be ready for the kids (including the adult ones) the day after Thanksgiving.
Newport illuminated boat parade rescheduled
The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade set for Friday night has been rescheduled due to expected gale force winds, according to the city.
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: MAYOR JORGE O. ELORZA PROVIDENCE
The last couple of years have brought us many challenges, and as we look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving this year with friends and family, I am reminded how much we have to be thankful for here in our capital city. First, as I reflect on my time in office, I...
ABC6.com
‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
providencedailydose.com
A Rafter Of Turkeys
I will never get used to this. City folk in search of wild turkeys in a bucolic setting can just head over to Swan Point Cemetery — they are pretty easy to spot. For people of a certain age, the sight of a rafter, or flock, of turkeys strolling about town is just nutty. There never used to be any anywhere, but several decades ago the DEM reintroduced wild turkeys in the rural areas of the state. The success of the program has exceeded all expectations.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland visits Woonsocket; Lincoln hosts C.F./BVP in Thanksgiving football matchups
WOONSOCKET – The Cumberland High football team will look to continue its winning ways over Woonsocket High in their Thanksgiving Day rivalry, as the Clippers, who have won nine of the teams’ last 10 meetings, will invade the Novans’ Barry Field on Thursday for a 10 a.m. matchup.
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Thanksgiving Day Blitz: High school rivals clash to end the year
High school football teams from across Southern New England took the field Thursday for their annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry games.
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 revisits Tom-Tim-Carl-Harold-Walter the turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Months after appearing on NBC 10 airwaves, the popular turkey in West Greenwich and Coventry is still milling around the Route 3 area. The beloved bird was spotted at Big River Spirits on Nooseneck Hill Road Wednesday, giving last-minute customers a little holiday cheer.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
Turnto10.com
Person hospitalized after home invasion in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said a person was hospitalized following a home invasion on Smith Street Wednesday night. Police said they believe three people, two of them armed, showed up at a house on Smith Street. They entered the house and had an altercation with a person...
Valley Breeze
Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park
PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
