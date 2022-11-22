Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
nbcrightnow.com
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
nbcrightnow.com
"Your safety is our utmost priority," WSU implements safety protocols after tragedy strikes University of Idaho
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) has released safety protocols they are putting in place following the murders of four University of Idaho (U of I) students. WSU and U of I are only 6 miles from each other, about an 8 minute drive. With the recent tragedies at the University of Idaho, it has left many WSU students and staff feeling uneasy about returning to campus.
nbcrightnow.com
Things to watch: Idaho hopes mounting injuries won't take a toll on playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana
MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho has a long, successful legacy in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Vandals made 11 trips to the playoffs in the 1980s and 1990s, reaching the semifinals twice. Following their two-decade venture in Football Bowl Subdivision football, however, it took the Vandals five years to regain their footing after returning to the Big Sky Conference and the FCS in 2018.
nbcrightnow.com
'It's still the Apple Cup': Touchmark residents, friends on opposite side of the UW/WSU rivalry celebrate game
Pat Thompson and Richard Pruett drew more than a few puzzled glances at a happy hour event this week celebrating Saturday’s Apple Cup game. Why was this man, clutching a stuffed husky toy and clad head to toe in UW purple, embracing a woman sporting a Cougars sweater and sequined hat?
nbcrightnow.com
UW notebook: UW wide receiver Rome Odunze looks to rebound in the Apple Cup against Washington State
UW amassed 595 yards of total offense in last weekend’s 54-7 Senior Day win over Colorado. Its leading receiver this season had two catches for 17 yards. In fact, standout sophomore Rome Odunze appears mired in a minor slump – with 21 catches for 238 yards (11.3 yards per catch, 59.5 yards per game) and zero touchdowns in his last four games. In the four weeks prior, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound target compiled 34 catches, 561 yards (16.5 yards per reception, 140.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
nbcrightnow.com
Idaho qualifies for FCS playoffs for first time since returning to division in 2017
Playing football after Thanksgiving has been a foreign experience for the Idaho Vandals. Since returning to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2017, the Vandals posted records of 4-8, 4-7, 5-7, 2-4 and 4-7 before this year’s 7-4 turnaround. The resurgence was good enough to get them into the first...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women's game against Eastern Washington on Saturday postponed
The nonconference women’s basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington, scheduled Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. Both schools agreed to the postponement. The game will be rescheduled to a later date. Gonzaga still plans to host Maine on Monday. EWU...
nbcrightnow.com
'It's something we dreamed about as kids': Washington State DBs, Gonzaga Prep grads Armani Marsh, Sam Lockett III look for another state title
PULLMAN – In 2015, Armani Marsh and Sam Lockett III held down key roles in Gonzaga Prep’s secondary and boosted the Spokane program to a class 4A state championship. Now, the two Bullpups are representing Eastern Washington once again as starters in Washington State’s defensive backfield. And they’re eyeing another state title.
nbcrightnow.com
Aided by three ex-EWU players, Shantay Legans' rebuild at Portland now includes marquee upset of Villanova
PORTLAND – The quartet of Shantay Legans, Tyler Robertson, Jack Perry and Mike Meadows had been on the cusp of a moment like this before. Twice, actually. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, their 14th-seeded Eastern Washington team took third-seeded Kansas to the brink, leading by eight points at halftime in an eventual 94-83 Jayhawks win. In Thursday’s Phil Knight Invitational opener, Legans, Robertson, Perry and Meadows watched a familiar scene unfold for Portland against the top team in college basketball. The Pilots seized momentum from North Carolina in the second half, led the Tar Heels with 4:39 remaining and gave the national runners-up about all they could handle before coming up short, 89-81.
nbcrightnow.com
PK85 notebook: Iowa State's Jaz Kunc finding success in Big 12 after three years at Washington State
PORTLAND – Six days after he was hired as Iowa State’s new coach, T.J. Otzelberger brought in a defensive-minded transfer forward he felt could impact winning for a program that hadn’t done much of it the year prior. Likewise, Jaz Kunc was eager for some wins of...
nbcrightnow.com
'This is not just another game': Washington State plays to retain Apple Cup against No. 12 Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State captured an Apple Cup victory last year and marked the occasion with a wild celebration on the field at Husky Stadium. It was undoubtedly one of the most blissful moments for the Cougars in recent memory – a long-awaited outpouring of emotion after years of misery against their bitter rivals from the West Side .
nbcrightnow.com
Apple Cup notebook: Three Washington State starters could return from injuries
PULLMAN – Three injured starters could return to the field this weekend to aid Washington State in its defense of the Apple Cup. Veteran slot receiver Renard Bell is a “game-time decision” for Saturday night’s matchup against 12th-ranked Washington, according to Cougars coach Jake Dickert. Bell was sidelined for four weeks due to an arm injury, then re-entered the lineup last weekend against Arizona before exiting in the third quarter. He appeared to reaggravate his injury.
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: Amid successful debut season, UW’s Kalen DeBoer acting like he wants to stick around
SEATTLE – Kalen DeBoer arrived at the University of Washington one year ago as something of a nomad, which is how it works in the college coaching world for the upwardly mobile as they ascend the ladder. DeBoer had held five jobs in the previous 10 years, none longer than four years. I asked him at his introductory news conference last November if he viewed Washington as a destination spot where he could put down roots.
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: Cougars, Huskies can choose their own adventure at this year's Apple Cup
MARRAKECH, Morocco – Look to your left and read the dateline, dear readers. Does that look like the home of the Washington State Cougars? Through a bizarre mix-up at SeaTac International Airport, your intrepid columnist ended up on the wrong side of the Atlantic. An ardent airplane sleeper, when...
nbcrightnow.com
The pick: Why Washington State will beat No. 12 Washington
PULLMAN – Washington State is taking a new approach to its rivalry series with Washington. During the past decade, the Cougars’ former coaching staff chose to downplay the significance of the Apple Cup. WSU went 1-10 against the Huskies in the 2010s. But under coach Jake Dickert, who...
nbcrightnow.com
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against No. 12 Washington
Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) closes its regular season at home in frigid temperatures defending its Apple Cup trophy, looking to extend its three-game winning streak and seeking to improve its standing in the eyes of the bowl-selection committee. No. 12 Washington (9-2, 6-2) is riding a five-game spree and...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State sets record for made 3-pointers in rout of Detroit Mercy
PULLMAN – Jabe Mullins is growing comfortable in Washington State colors. In just his fifth game playing for coach Kyle Smith, Mullins hit six 3-pointers en route to 22 points in the Cougars’ 96-54 win over Detroit Mercy in a nonconference game at Beasley Coliseum on Friday. It...
nbcrightnow.com
Ethan Price, Steele Venters lead Eastern Washington to win against Stony Brook 81-52
MIAMI – Sophomores Ethan Price and Steele Venters scored 15 points apiece and led the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team to an 81-52 victory over Stony Brook on Friday in its first game at the Florida International Tournament . The Eagles (2-4) led 36-25 at halftime and stretched...
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: Jake Dickert vs. Kalen DeBoer starts a new chapter in Apple Cup lore
It is time for an Apple Cup reset. The last whirlwind decade of the post-Thanksgiving rivalry games between Washington and Washington State has this columnist needing a smoke. That time can best be thought of as the Petersen-Leach era. It kicked off with Mike Leach’s first Apple Cup – his only win in a stunning, come-from-behind, overtime thriller. It ended with the remnants of Chris Petersen’s UW coaching staff overseeing the worst UW loss in the history of the rivalry while then WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura reached the zenith of his standing in the eyes of WSU fans by planting a Cougar flag in the center of Husky Stadium.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women host resurgent Eastern Washington after tournament run in Bahamas
The season has barely begun, but Gonzaga and Eastern Washington women have exceeded expectations the only way you can. The Gonzaga women are 5-1 after winning two of three games last weekend against elite competition in the Bahamas, and they’re a good bet to break into the top 25 next week.
