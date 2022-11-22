ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

A message from University of Idaho president

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

"Your safety is our utmost priority," WSU implements safety protocols after tragedy strikes University of Idaho

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) has released safety protocols they are putting in place following the murders of four University of Idaho (U of I) students. WSU and U of I are only 6 miles from each other, about an 8 minute drive. With the recent tragedies at the University of Idaho, it has left many WSU students and staff feeling uneasy about returning to campus.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Things to watch: Idaho hopes mounting injuries won't take a toll on playoff game against Southeastern Louisiana

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho has a long, successful legacy in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Vandals made 11 trips to the playoffs in the 1980s and 1990s, reaching the semifinals twice. Following their two-decade venture in Football Bowl Subdivision football, however, it took the Vandals five years to regain their footing after returning to the Big Sky Conference and the FCS in 2018.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

UW notebook: UW wide receiver Rome Odunze looks to rebound in the Apple Cup against Washington State

UW amassed 595 yards of total offense in last weekend’s 54-7 Senior Day win over Colorado. Its leading receiver this season had two catches for 17 yards. In fact, standout sophomore Rome Odunze appears mired in a minor slump – with 21 catches for 238 yards (11.3 yards per catch, 59.5 yards per game) and zero touchdowns in his last four games. In the four weeks prior, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound target compiled 34 catches, 561 yards (16.5 yards per reception, 140.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga women's game against Eastern Washington on Saturday postponed

The nonconference women’s basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington, scheduled Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. Both schools agreed to the postponement. The game will be rescheduled to a later date. Gonzaga still plans to host Maine on Monday. EWU...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

'It's something we dreamed about as kids': Washington State DBs, Gonzaga Prep grads Armani Marsh, Sam Lockett III look for another state title

PULLMAN – In 2015, Armani Marsh and Sam Lockett III held down key roles in Gonzaga Prep’s secondary and boosted the Spokane program to a class 4A state championship. Now, the two Bullpups are representing Eastern Washington once again as starters in Washington State’s defensive backfield. And they’re eyeing another state title.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Aided by three ex-EWU players, Shantay Legans' rebuild at Portland now includes marquee upset of Villanova

PORTLAND – The quartet of Shantay Legans, Tyler Robertson, Jack Perry and Mike Meadows had been on the cusp of a moment like this before. Twice, actually. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, their 14th-seeded Eastern Washington team took third-seeded Kansas to the brink, leading by eight points at halftime in an eventual 94-83 Jayhawks win. In Thursday’s Phil Knight Invitational opener, Legans, Robertson, Perry and Meadows watched a familiar scene unfold for Portland against the top team in college basketball. The Pilots seized momentum from North Carolina in the second half, led the Tar Heels with 4:39 remaining and gave the national runners-up about all they could handle before coming up short, 89-81.
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

'This is not just another game': Washington State plays to retain Apple Cup against No. 12 Washington

PULLMAN – Washington State captured an Apple Cup victory last year and marked the occasion with a wild celebration on the field at Husky Stadium. It was undoubtedly one of the most blissful moments for the Cougars in recent memory – a long-awaited outpouring of emotion after years of misery against their bitter rivals from the West Side .
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Apple Cup notebook: Three Washington State starters could return from injuries

PULLMAN – Three injured starters could return to the field this weekend to aid Washington State in its defense of the Apple Cup. Veteran slot receiver Renard Bell is a “game-time decision” for Saturday night’s matchup against 12th-ranked Washington, according to Cougars coach Jake Dickert. Bell was sidelined for four weeks due to an arm injury, then re-entered the lineup last weekend against Arizona before exiting in the third quarter. He appeared to reaggravate his injury.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Commentary: Amid successful debut season, UW’s Kalen DeBoer acting like he wants to stick around

SEATTLE – Kalen DeBoer arrived at the University of Washington one year ago as something of a nomad, which is how it works in the college coaching world for the upwardly mobile as they ascend the ladder. DeBoer had held five jobs in the previous 10 years, none longer than four years. I asked him at his introductory news conference last November if he viewed Washington as a destination spot where he could put down roots.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Washington State will beat No. 12 Washington

PULLMAN – Washington State is taking a new approach to its rivalry series with Washington. During the past decade, the Cougars’ former coaching staff chose to downplay the significance of the Apple Cup. WSU went 1-10 against the Huskies in the 2010s. But under coach Jake Dickert, who...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Commentary: Jake Dickert vs. Kalen DeBoer starts a new chapter in Apple Cup lore

It is time for an Apple Cup reset. The last whirlwind decade of the post-Thanksgiving rivalry games between Washington and Washington State has this columnist needing a smoke. That time can best be thought of as the Petersen-Leach era. It kicked off with Mike Leach’s first Apple Cup – his only win in a stunning, come-from-behind, overtime thriller. It ended with the remnants of Chris Petersen’s UW coaching staff overseeing the worst UW loss in the history of the rivalry while then WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura reached the zenith of his standing in the eyes of WSU fans by planting a Cougar flag in the center of Husky Stadium.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy