PORTLAND – The quartet of Shantay Legans, Tyler Robertson, Jack Perry and Mike Meadows had been on the cusp of a moment like this before. Twice, actually. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, their 14th-seeded Eastern Washington team took third-seeded Kansas to the brink, leading by eight points at halftime in an eventual 94-83 Jayhawks win. In Thursday’s Phil Knight Invitational opener, Legans, Robertson, Perry and Meadows watched a familiar scene unfold for Portland against the top team in college basketball. The Pilots seized momentum from North Carolina in the second half, led the Tar Heels with 4:39 remaining and gave the national runners-up about all they could handle before coming up short, 89-81.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO