Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
David Beckham 'open to talks with potential Man United takeover bidders'
David Beckham 'open to talks with potential Man United takeover bidders'. Former England soccer captain David Beckham is said to be open to having discussions with prospective buyers of Manchester United.
Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark
World Cup mystery solved: Why soccer players dive, as told by the master of the 'dark arts'
DOHA, Qatar — Alejandro Moreno has been labeled a “cheater” and a stain on soccer. He, like hundreds of other players who tend to fling themselves to the ground, has been branded a “diver” and a “flopper,” and had expletives hurled his way. He could preach for hours about why the criticism reeks of double standards, and at times racial bias, but we’ll get to that — for now, class is in session.
Comments / 0