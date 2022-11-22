ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Big Brother’: Why Taylor Hale Is Against Food Competitions Returning to the Game

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

One thing that could throw a wrench into a houseguest’s Big Brother game is not being well-fed. Their diets have been manipulated since the beginning of the reality show. Taylor Hale , the winner of Big Brother 24, explained why she’s against food competitions returning.

‘Big Brother’ used to have food competitions

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’: Taylor Hale Wants the Pressure Cooker to Return

Big Brother used to have houseguests battle it out to have a variety of food for the week. For example, in season 2, houseguests often had to work together in competitions to get the food they want for the week. But in other competitions, they played against each other so someone could lose, and they could only eat peanut butter and jelly for the week.

Houseguests would often talk about how disgusted they were by the sandwich after eating it so much. So they tried to fight hard to get more variety in their diet. The food competitions stopped after Big Brother 10 .

Taylor Hale says ‘Big Brother’ food competitions could trigger houseguests

RELATED: ‘Big Brother’ Fans Demand CBS Bring Back 1 Element From Earlier Seasons

Fans want some old aspects of Big Brother to return to new seasons. One of them is the food competitions.

On Nov. 22, a fan tweeted, “Luxury comps, food comps, go shopping the old slip n slide” in response to Taylor’s call to bring back the pressure cooker competition.

“Luxury comps – yes, Food comps – no. We don’t know peoples dietary needs/restrictions and I often wonder if those comps could trigger someone that has a negative relationship with food (disordered eating). Also – I refuse to be on the block for grabbing @lays over pork chops,” Taylor tweeted in response.

The food competitions were hard for people with food restrictions. If they’re outnumbered by other houseguests who eat differently, then their food will most likely be limited for the week. Vegetarians and vegans are typically outnumbered in the Big Brother house.

Slop replaced peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkYWw_0jKUmGIK00
Taylor Hale on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Big Brother All Stars introduced slop to the game, and it replaced peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The Have/Have-Not Competition then replaced the food competition.

Now Have-Nots are determined socially instead of a competition. Sometimes the HOH has to pick who is a Have-Not, other times, people volunteer, and sometimes the house agrees the people who performed the worst in the HOH competition should be on slop.

The Have-Nots sleep in an uncomfortable room, can only have cold showers, and only eat slop. If they break the rules, they could receive a penalty. The base of slop is steel-cut oats. Houseguests are given a list of condiments and seasonings they’re allowed to use to flavor the slop. But they’re not allowed to use something, not on the list.

Houseguests have become more and more creative with time with slop. They have baked it into chips like Azah Awasum of Big Brother 23 and more.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Steps Forward With an Update On Her Injury

It takes time to heal and patience to see it through…. Fans may recall that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) suffered an ankle injury back on Mother’s Day, which required surgery to set the broken bones. Since then she’s shared various updates on her healing process and recently delivered yet another good report.
AOL Corp

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Stars Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl on Falling in Love Over Zoom (Exclusive)

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl have a love story for the (internet) ages. It's only been two years, but life sure zooms by fast when you're having this much fun. Duffy and Purl spoke with ET's Matt Cohen while on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful, where the real-life couple will make an appearance as an on-screen couple on this season of the hit CBS soap opera. For Duffy, it's a return to old stomping grounds. For the first time in 11 years, Duffy will reprise his role as patriarch of the Logan family, Stephen, a role he played from 2006 to 2011.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

229K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy