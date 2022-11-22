ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Brandon Jones Says Serene Expressed Interest in Rodney

By Erica Scassellati
 3 days ago

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are, without a doubt, one of the most solid couples on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. The pair connected almost instantly and never pursued anyone else on the beach. Even during split week, Brandon and Serene stayed incredibly loyal. However, Serene did express some interest in Rodney Matthews when he arrived on the beach.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Brandon Jones, Serene Russell, and Rodney Matthews.]

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Serene and Brandon connected instantly on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

Brandon and Serene formed an instant connection on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. They have had many sweet moments on the beach. After a romantic one-on-one date, the pair confessed that they were falling in love. Brandon also coordinated a birthday surprise for Serene with the other contestants in Paradise.

During split week , Brandon and Serene didn’t even consider pursuing other people. When Serene returned to the beach, she told Brandon she loved him. Of course, Brandon said the same. Although the couple appears to have only had eyes for each other throughout the season, Serene was initially interested in another contestant.

Brandon revealed that Serene expressed interest in Rodney

Brandon and Serene were some of the first contestants to arrive on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. Though they formed an instant connection, Rodney caught Serene’s eye when he arrived in episode 3. “We had a conversation saying she was open to Rodney,” Brandon revealed during an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“If Rodney asked her, she most definitely was going to go. I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Yeah I want you to explore this because if you come back and you decide you want me over Rodney, that’s enough clarity for me.”

Rodney and Brandon became friends during Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette . While Brandon agrees that Rodney could have hit it off with anybody on the beach, he doesn’t think fans would have seen the “same love story” if Serene had chosen Rodney over him.

Fortunately for Brandon, Rodney had his eye on other women when he arrived at the beach. He planned to ask Teddi on a one-on-one date, but she went home after breaking up with Andrew. Rodney later connected with Lace but broke up with her for Eliza Isichei during split week.

Brandon and Rodney both pursued Michelle Young on ‘The Bachelorette’

If Rodney had chosen to pursue Serene on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, he and Brandon would have found themselves in a familiar situation. They both were contestants on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette . On the podcast, Brandon joked, “In my head, I think I said on TV too, but I was like, ‘Damn, me and Rodney are about to date the same girl again.'”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

